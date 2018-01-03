Video: Doing Dry January? Here's a delicious mocktail recipe to help you make it through

3rd Jan 18 | Lifestyle

You won't feel like you're missing out with this Earl Grey, peach and ginger concoction.

If you’re one of the millions of people giving up booze for the month of January, then good luck! Four weeks of wine-free weekdays and cocktail-free weekends isn’t easy, but you’ll feel a lot better for it.

To help you stay on the wagon, why not whip up a few mocktails at home to celebrate the end of a working week instead? We teamed up with The Cocktail Trading Co to create a treat suitable for teetotalers.

All you’ll need is a freshly brewed cup of Earl Grey, peach puree, cranberry juice, ginger ale and orange peel and mint to garnish.

