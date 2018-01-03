How to make Rita Serano's sunflower butter fudge

3rd Jan 18 | Lifestyle

Totally moreish and a breeze to make.

CMC47

After something to satisfy that sweet tooth? This recipe couldn’t be easier.

“This fudge is full of flavour and one of the most indulgent and easy to make sweet treats,” says plant-based food writer Rita Serano. “Make it in advance and keep it in the freezer, so you can have this treat on the table within minutes.”

Ingredients:
(Makes 24 squares)

200ml sunflower seed butter
80ml maple syrup
4tbsp cacao or carob powder
1tsp vanilla extract
Salt

Rita Serano's Sunflower Butter Fudge (Laura Edwards/PA)
(Laura Edwards/PA)


Method:

1. If your seed butter is very stiff, remove it from the jar and gently warm it in a pan on a low heat. Transfer to a food-processor, add the remaining ingredients and a pinch of salt and blitz until the mixture forms a ball.

2. Line a square baking dish with cling film. Press the fudge into the dish, distributing it evenly, then chill in the refrigerator for at least an hour.

3. Sprinkle a thin layer of cacao or carob powder on top using a fine mesh sieve.

4. Carefully remove the fudge from the dish and transfer it to a plate. Remove the cling film before cutting the fudge into 3cm squares.

Only 2 more weeks before 'Vegan in 7' will be published 🎉🎉 A vegan cookbook filled with wholesome, healthy recipes full with flavor and good food created by me. All recipes are made with 7 ingredients or less, all are refined sugar free and made from scratch and lots contain no added oils too! So if you want to make fantastic vegan food for yourself, family or friends this one is definitly for you!! Anything from exiting breakfast ideas, salads, starters, nourishing meals, sweets, fast meals or food that you can share, it is all in there!! Also some fantastic photography by @laurajayneedwards and grateful for @kylebooksuk for publishing this book (and making this little movie)!! To pre-order this cookbook just follow the link in my bio! #theexcitementisreal #veganin7cookbook

A post shared by Rita Serano (@ritaserano) on

Vegan In 7 by Rita Serano, photography by Laura Edwards, is published in paperback by Kyle Books, priced £16.99.  Available now.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

We now know what dress Meghan Markle wore under that camel coat on Christmas Day - and it's gorgeous

We now know what dress Meghan Markle wore under that camel coat on Christmas Day - and it's gorgeous
The 19 stages of going back to work in January

The 19 stages of going back to work in January
Met Éireann have released a NATIONWIDE weather warning for this evening

Met Éireann have released a NATIONWIDE weather warning for this evening

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

How to practise a safe and gentle January diet

How to practise a safe and gentle January diet
9 things I learned going booze-free for a month

9 things I learned going booze-free for a month
Top Irish blogger Suzanne Jackson shares heartbreaking post on Instagram

Top Irish blogger Suzanne Jackson shares heartbreaking post on Instagram
WhatsApp will STOP working on THESE phones today

WhatsApp will STOP working on THESE phones today