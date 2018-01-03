How to make Rita Serano's sunflower butter fudge

After something to satisfy that sweet tooth? This recipe couldn’t be easier.

“This fudge is full of flavour and one of the most indulgent and easy to make sweet treats,” says plant-based food writer Rita Serano. “Make it in advance and keep it in the freezer, so you can have this treat on the table within minutes.”

Ingredients:

(Makes 24 squares)

200ml sunflower seed butter

80ml maple syrup

4tbsp cacao or carob powder

1tsp vanilla extract

Salt

(Laura Edwards/PA)



Method:

1. If your seed butter is very stiff, remove it from the jar and gently warm it in a pan on a low heat. Transfer to a food-processor, add the remaining ingredients and a pinch of salt and blitz until the mixture forms a ball.

2. Line a square baking dish with cling film. Press the fudge into the dish, distributing it evenly, then chill in the refrigerator for at least an hour.

3. Sprinkle a thin layer of cacao or carob powder on top using a fine mesh sieve.

4. Carefully remove the fudge from the dish and transfer it to a plate. Remove the cling film before cutting the fudge into 3cm squares.

Vegan In 7 by Rita Serano, photography by Laura Edwards, is published in paperback by Kyle Books, priced £16.99. Available now.

© Press Association 2018