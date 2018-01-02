19 healthy snacks for kids under 100 calories

As Public Health England announce children should have no more than two snacks under 100 calories a day, here are a few tasty treat ideas.

We all enjoy a couple of biscuits for elevenses, grab a bag of crisps to go with lunch, or tuck into a slice of cake at the end of the day, but acording to Public Health England (PHE), our penchant for snacking is having a negative effect on our health, and particularly the health of primary school aged children.

Kids are consuming, on average, around three sugary snacks a day, PHE found, with kids aged 4-10 getting 51.2% of their sugar intake from sweet treats.

PHE and Change4Life have launched a new campaign to get parents feeding their children snacks that come in at under 100 calories – and no more than twice a day.

Here are a few other snack ideas that’ll keep PHE and your kids happy, healthy and fuller for longer:

1. An apple sliced up and dunked in peanut butter

2. A portion of homemade popcorn

3. One cup of berries of your choice – blueberries, stawberries and raspberries all count

4. An oatmeal cookie

5. Two kiwis – made more intriguing to little ones if eaten like a boiled egg with a spoon

6. A couple of carrot sticks and hummus

7. Natural yoghurt – if you add fresh fruit, even better

8. Frozen yoghurt – healthier than ice cream, but will hit the same hunger spot

9. A fairly thin slice of malt loaf

10. Crunch on a good chunk of watermelon

11. A handful of frozen grapes is quite a treat

12.A traditional crumpet will silence grumbling tummies.

13. A frozen banana is essentially a super healthy ice pop

14. A handful of plain tortilla chips has crunch without a sugar hit

15. Enjoy a bowl of sugar-free jelly

16. One mini Babybel is a great savoury option

17. Combine one slice of Marmite soldiers…

18. … with one boiled egg, for a double whammy snack

19. And if all else fails and nothing will do except chocolate, remember, two jaffa cakes add up to 90 calories!

