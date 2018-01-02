The 19 stages of going back to work in January

If you're going back to work today, you're probably feeling pretty emotional right now.

The Christmas break is over and it’s time to face reality, guys.

If you’re one of the millions of people that are heading back to work with a sore head and a serious case of the New Year blues today, well, you can at least find comfort in the fact you’re not alone.

Here are some terrible stages you’ll probably go through on your first day back.

Hold on, home time isn’t too far away…

1. The unfamiliar sound of your alarm going off in the morning chills you to the very core.

Sad Andre Johnson GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

2. You sit on the end of the bed, bleary-eyed, wondering if it’s all just a horrible nightmare.

Jake GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

3. But no, it’s real, and the horror soon turns to resentment, as you regret every decision that lead to you becoming an adult that has to do things like have a job.

Angry Look Whos Talking Now GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

4. Thankfully, your old friend coffee is on hand to make everything marginally better.

Good Morning Help GIF by Satisfied Customer - Find & Share on GIPHY

5. Seriously, how would you get through today without coffee?

Wake Up Coffee GIF by good-morning - Find & Share on GIPHY

6. Putting on work clothes feels strange and torturous after a week of living in pyjamas. You’ve already decided 2018 is not your year as your hobble around trying to put on a pair of tights in the dark.

Hilary Duff Clothes GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

7. But getting into work brings fresh challenges, like remembering the password to log on to your computer.

Angry Computer GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

8. You’ve repeated the story about what you got up to over the Christmas break over ten times before you’ve even managed to sit down properly.

Leave Me Alone GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

9. When you finally open your inbox and see the number of unread emails tallied up, you wish you’d stayed at home.

Scared Kermit The Frog GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

10. You basically just want to delete everything and start again, hoping that nothing was too important.

Delete Matt Hardy GIF by WWE - Find & Share on GIPHY

11. Your morning meeting passes in a blur because you’re secretly thinking about all of The Crown episodes you binged on over the break. Just smile and nod. Smile. and. nod.

Phone Call Nod GIF by Beats By Dre - Find & Share on GIPHY

12. Lunchtime is a sad affair as you sit at your desk pushing around the salad you forced yourself to eat as part of a New Year health kick.

Tasty Sad But True GIF by Cheezburger - Find & Share on GIPHY

13. But at least you made it halfway through the day – even if you did throw the salad in the bin and treat yourself to an emergency Big Mac.

Food Drink Mcdonalds GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

14. You countdown the minutes on the clock until you can finally leave, wondering if you’ll do anything productive today.

Bored Alice In Wonderland GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

15.  And you’ve already ditched dry January and texted your mates to meet you in the pub – you deserve a nice glass of wine after the horrors you’ve endured today.

Amy Schumer Drinking GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

16. Only an hour to go. You’ve already packed your bag and got your things together ready for home time.

Pack Up Art&Design GIF by Sümeyye Doruk - Find & Share on GIPHY

17. Is that clock even working? Might as well waste some time on Wikipedia to make the minutes tick by.

Punch Clock GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

18. Finally the clock hits 5.30 and you didn’t know freedom could taste this sweet.

Danny Mcbride Leaving Work GIF by Vice Principals - Find & Share on GIPHY

19. But the ecstasy is bittersweet. You’ve made it back into bed in your trusty pyjamas… only to realise you have to do it all over again tomorrow.

Bed GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Wake us up when January’s over…

