The best healthy books to try in 2018

2nd Jan 18 | Lifestyle

From nourishing cookbooks to wellness-approved body bibles, Liz Connor finds page-turners for better mental and physical health this year.

January is, typically, the time to delete Domino’s from your speed dial, stop idly scrolling through Instagram and make some solid plans to atone for the unmentionable sins committed during Twixmas – the ambiguous period between Christmas and New Year, when most of us lose all sense of time and calories consumed.

Thankfully, there’s a whole slew of new book releases that will help you to better your lifestyle habits this year – whether you’re on a mission to shed weight, achieve the body of an Adonis or are simply resolving to live a healthier life.

From gut-friendly recipe ideas to Joe Wicks’ latest diet tome, there’s something for everyone in our pick of the best new health books. So, switch your phone onto aeroplane mode, grab yourself a kale smoothie and huddle up under a blanket – you’re going to need some serious spare time to get through this lot.

The Model Method by Hollie Grant

Ex-pastry chef and Pilates teacher Hollie Grant has become the poster girl for moving away from fad diets, thanks to her ‘strong not skinny’ ethos. Her latest book, The Model Method, is all about eating and sweating your way to a flexible bod and lifelong wellness. As well as heaps of nourishing recipes, there are Pilates and HIIT-inspired exercises to help strengthen, tone and bring mindful balance.

The Model Method by Hollie Grant is published by Piaktus, priced £16.99. Available January 4.

The Fat-Loss Plan: 100 Quick And Easy Recipes With Workouts by Joe Wicks

With over one million books already sold, which gym-lover hasn’t tried Joe Wicks’ famous Lean In 15 series? If you’re looking to shed a few pounds (or achieve the enviable abs of Mr Wicks), his latest instalment will help you to lose weight through guided diet plans and handy meal prep tips. There are over 100 delicious recipes for busy people who don’t have hours to spend in the kitchen, as well as a handful of Wicks-approved workouts to try. Sadly, no amount of salad or sit ups will help you to achieve his enviable good looks though.

The Fat-Loss Plan: 100 Quick And Easy Recipes With Workouts by Joe Wicks is published by Pan Macmillan, priced £16.99. Available now.

The Healthy Gut Handbook by Justine Pattison

Considering the rise in kimchi, kombucha and probiotic products, it’s pretty clear gut health is something we’re all starting to take seriously. This practical guide to boosting your microbiome is a handy cheat sheet for anyone who hasn’t yet jumped on the trend. There’s a 28-day guide to eating with your gut in mind, alongside 80 simple recipes that won’t disrupt your good bacteria – from sweet potato and spinach dhal to spiced chicken and rice salad.

The Healthy Gut Handbook by Justine Pattison is published by Seven Dials, priced £14.99. Available now.

The Doctor’s Kitchen by Dr Rupy Aujla

Who better to tell you how to eat your way to wellness than an actual NHS doctor? That’s the idea behind Dr Rupy Aujla’s refreshingly honest cookbook, The Doctor’s Kitchen. As an advocate for food as medicine, Dr Aujla has loads of advice and remedies for everyday health issues, as well as healing recipes designed to supercharge your wellbeing. Putting down the pizza and fries doesn’t necessarily mean turning to rabbit food either. The recipes are surprisingly delicious and you can get stuck into everything, from sweet Bombay potatoes to Mexican black bean chilli.

The Doctor’s Kitchen by Dr Rupy Aujla is published by Harper Thorsons, priced £14.99. Available now.

The Food Effect Diet by Dr Michelle Braude

Everyone knows the worst thing about a January health kick is going without your favourite foods – namely wine, chocolate and pasta. Rather amazingly, Dr Michelle Braude’s new diet bible claims it can help you to shed six pounds in four weeks – and you won’t have to give up the holy trinity of food vices either. Believing that healthy eating shouldn’t be about restriction, she offers menu plans which can be adapted to suit different lifestyle and nutritional needs. Great news for vegans too – the only significant ‘no, no’ here is red meat.

The Food Effect Diet: Eat More, Weigh Less, Look And Feel Better by Dr Michelle Braude is published by Little Brown Group, priced £13.99. Available Now.

The Ultimate FODMAP Cookbook by Heather Thomas

If you suffer from digestive issues, chances are you’ll have a whole blacklist of evil foods that will leave you writhing on the floor in pain. Thankfully, the FODMAP regimen has revolutionised eating for the two in ten people who live with IBS in the UK, and there are loads of new gut-friendly recipe books on the subject to provide inspiration. This one has over 100 delicious recipes that won’t upset your stomach – from breakfast and lunch to dinner and supper.

The Ultimate FODMAP Cookbook by Heather Thomas is published by Vermilion, priced £13.99. Available Now.

Vegan 100: Over 100 Incredible Recipes From @avantgardevegan by Gaz Oakley

Instagrammers will probably know Gaz Oakley as @avantgardevegan, the plant-powered chef who cooks up some seriously tasty, cruelty-free dishes. Now the Insta-star has turned his account into a recipe book in a bid to inspire others to try their hand at meat-free cooking too. With everything from fried ‘chicken’, ‘fillet steak’ wellington and summer berry mousse cake, this book will dispel the myth that going vegan means miserably chowing down on chickpeas and lentils.

Vegan 100: Over 100 Incredible Recipes From @avantgardevegan by Gaz Oakley is published by Quadrille Publishing, priced £20. Available January 25.

The 4 Pillar Plan by Dr Rangan Chatterjee

Forget Whole30, Atkins and 5:2, next year we’ll all be following The 4 Pillar Plan. This revolutionary guide to taking the reigns of your life revolves around, yep, you guessed it, four key pillars: Relaxation, food, sleep and movement. Rather than going on a crazy diet and detox binge, Dr Rangan Chatterjee – star of BBC One’s Doctor In The House – suggests making small, achievable changes in each of these key areas to bring balance and happiness to your life. You’ll be serenely drifting to work like a floating feather in no time.

The 4 Pillar Plan by Dr Rangan Chatterjee is published by Penguin Life, priced £12.99. Available now

