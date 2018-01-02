Ask a counsellor: How can I stop my parents being so controlling?

The problem…

“My parents treat me like a small child, even though I’m 19. They don’t want me to go out on dates and say it’s because they’re worried about me, but I think it’s because they want to control me. I’ve explained to them I’m an adult and am capable and careful, but they won’t listen – they want to keep me safe for my husband.

“I’ve no intention of getting married to someone they pick out for me, but I’ve been seeing a lovely guy I get on with brilliantly. Doing it behind their backs has been difficult as my father always wants to know where I am, who I’m with and what I’m doing. Surely I am old enough to make my own mistakes and learn from them?”

I agree – but my expectations and those of your parents, are probably very different, so please try not to judge them too harshly.

I’m sure they love you and are concerned for your safety and, as you live with them, it’s not unreasonable to expect some restrictions on what you can and cannot do. It’s also not unreasonable to expect to know where you are and what time you’ll be in.

You say you’re not willing to marry someone they pick out for you, which leads me to believe you come from a culture of arranged marriage. If that is the case, and you’ve been brought up to mix with others who don’t have that expectation, there is almost inevitably the risk of conflict from time to time.

You will want to be able to go out and mix with other young people and go on dates, like your peers do. Their expectations are that you will behave as they would have done when being brought up.

Telling them about your boyfriend could well bring this conflict of backgrounds to a head, but having a secret relationship and lying isn’t going to give them confidence in you. Explain to them that this relationship is already a serious one and say that you’d like them to get to know your boyfriend.

If you can start to be less confrontational and respect each other’s viewpoint, hopefully life will be a lot less stressful. If your parents can accept your choice of partner, perhaps they will be less controlling of your behaviour.

If, however, you think they will try to force you, against your will, to marry someone of their choice, you need to inform yourself, in advance, of what to do. gov.uk has a section on “Forced Marriage” and there is a very comprehensive, useful handbook you can read when you click through. I hope your problems won’t escalate and that you are able to resolve things with your parents in a way that you’ll all happy with.

