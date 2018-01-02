How to plan the perfect wildlife-spotting holiday in 2018

Make sure you're in the right place at the right time with our guide, says Sarah Marshall.

The success rate for seeing wildlife is based largely two factors: having patience and choosing the right time of year to visit.

Unless you’re the BBC Natural History Unit with ample time and money to spare, your best bet is to plan carefully, booking a holiday when animal activity is at its peak.

Here, we’ve selected some of the best months to see various headline fauna around the world. Nothing in nature comes with a guarantee, of course, but follow our advice and chances for sightings will be greatly increased.

January: Iberian lynx in Spain



You don’t have to travel halfway across the globe to see wild cats. Europe has its own feline beauties, including the critically endangered Iberian lynx found in Coto Doñana the Sierra Morena. The breeding season, which runs from January until July, is the only period when adult males and females interact.

How: Naturetrek (naturetrek.co.uk) offer a 6-day Lynx Watching trip from £1195pp, including flights. The January departures are now full, although trips do run later in the year and January 2019.

March : Gray whales in Baja California, Mexico



Ever wondered what it feels like to stroke a whale? Even if you detest the idea of animal petting, the famous grays of Baja are hard to resist. They migrate here from January to give birth and frequently invite interaction with boats by spy-hopping and swimming below the hull. Trips are operated by local villagers who’ve swapped fishing for tourism.

How: Naturetrek (naturetrek.co.uk) offer the 14-day Baja California & Sea of Cortez trip, departing March 8, from £5,895pp including flights.

April: Tigers in India



India is searingly hot at this time of year, but if you can handle the heat it’s the best time to see tigers, who are forced out into the open seeking watering holes. To maximise your chances, visit several national parks.

How: Wildlife Worldwide offer a tailor-made 14-day Jungles, Tigers &Taj itinerary from £2,995pp, excluding flights.

June: Polar bears in Svalbard



Spring ice melt allows expedition ships to get further around this Arctic archipelago in search of bears on sea ice. Huge flocks of guillemots and kittiwakes also return by May, making the bird cliffs of Alkefjellet an overwhelming sight at this time of year.

How: Exodus (exodus.co.uk) offer the 12-day Spitsbergen Explorer with Paul Goldstein and Mark Carwardine, departing June 8, from £5,499pp excluding flights.

August: Big cats and wildebeest in Kenya



Lured by rain and the promise of fresh grazing, Africa’s wildebeest migrate to the Maasai Mara from June onwards. The peak of the action is August, when many die in stampedes during frantic river crossings and opportunistic big cats enjoy a feast.

How: Located on the edge of the Maasai Mara Reserve, Kicheche Bush Camp also offers access to the excellent Olare Motorogi conservancy. From £586pp per night.

September: Grizzly bears in Canada



When spawning salmon make their long journey from the ocean back to the place they were born, hungry bears capitalize on the feeding bonanza. Alaska and western Canada provide the best viewing opportunities, although most coastal lodges book up months in advance and viewing platforms can be busy. Head inland, to the mountains, for more intimate – and wilder – encounters.

How: In 2018, Ecotours offer a new Glamping with Grizzlies programme in Canada’s Cariboo Mountains, with safari tents set on a floating platform in the river. Contact ecotours-bc.com for prices.

November: Penguins in Antarctica



During Antarctica’s spring, the light is superb; skies burn pink at dawn, settling into ruby embers at dusk. Penguins are present throughout the season, but in these conditions they’re even more of a joy to photograph.

How: Exodus (exodus.co.uk) offer a 14-day Antarctic Photographic Tour with Chris Packham, Paul Goldstein and Mark Carwardine from £8,799, excluding flights.

