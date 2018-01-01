London's New Year fireworks were epic - but how did they compare to the rest of the world?

There’s no better way to usher in the new year than with a fireworks display, and if last night’s pyrotechnics were anything to go by, 2018 is already off to an explosive start.

But which city put on the best performance? Would you have rather been along the Thames listening to Big Ben’s familiar bongs or gazing at Sydney Opera House lit up by a cascade of colourful rockets?

London, UK

Welcome 2018! London's amazing New Year fireworks pic.twitter.com/TQhH2p5vPZ #NewYearsEve — Newshub Ireland Live (@NewshubIreland) January 1, 2018

How long: 12 minutes.

Highlights: London pulled out all the stops this year, delivering possibly the best display to date. More than 10,000 fireworks were set to a soundtrack of female singers to mark the 100th anniversary of women being given the vote. But the highlight was the return of Big Ben’s famous chimes. Silenced for renovation work, the famous clock was temporarily reinstated to ring in midnight.

Verdict: Despite a few grumbles about cost, most revellers gave their thumbs up for a show that (sob) would make you proud to be a Londoner.

U kno the money they spent on fireworks for 20 minutes in london could of housed every homeless person for a considerable amount of time! #NewYearsEve #NewYearsEve2017 — UK Grime (@UKGrime) January 1, 2018

Hong Kong

How long: 10 minutes.

Highlights: Stretching 1.1km along the harbour front, this was a show everyone had a chance to see. A talking point was the Magic Stardust firework display inspired by dancing fairies, scattering stardust across the city as a blessing.

Hong Kong fireworks are class, but it'll be 2019 before they're over. #NewYearsEve — AIDEN MCKENNA (@aidenmckenna) December 31, 2017

Verdict: Undoubtedly no expense was spared on this extravaganza – although for some, it went on just that little bit too long.

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

How long: 17 minutes.

Highlights: Brazilians are professional party animals, so there was no chance of an early night in Copacabana. Following the epic fireworks display, the city’s famous samba schools took to the stage to entertain the 2 million people who turned up.

Verdict: No matter what, this was always going to be one of the best parties. Relatively few tourists came, though. Perhaps one to book for 2019?

Sydney, Australia

How long: 12 minutes.



Highlights: Sydney has designs on being the New Year’s Eve capital of the world, and the city did a good job of living up to that claim with a whopping eight tonnes of fireworks producing high tech illuminations. The most poignant moment was a rainbow cascade paying tribute to the country’s recent same-sex marriage legislation.

"Adding New Years Eve in Sydney, Australia to Bucket List—check!" ✔️ Having sailed underneath the Harbor Bridge at least 30 times, I can appreciate the size of this unbelievable fireworks show!! 🎆 Go Aussies! 🇦🇺 #HappyNewYear #SydNYE @bridgeclimb https://t.co/nKOVOcMOiC pic.twitter.com/MvftAL5Wvu — Sharyn's Studio (@SharynsStudio) December 31, 2017

Verdict: The world was suitably impressed with Sydney’s efforts -and the show even had A-list kudos, with a section designed by actor Hugh Jackman.

