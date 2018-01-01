6 resolutions you can make to be a better feminist ally in 2018

2017 was something of a watershed year for gender politics, what with Harvey Weinstein and the ensuing #MeToo movement showing just how widespread sexual abuse is.

While there is a long way to go before gender equality is achieved, now is the time for men to step up to the plate and support women by being better feminist allies.

So what exactly is a feminist ally? It’s someone who isn’t a woman, but who supports women’s rights and feminism. Being a good ally of any kind is tricky, as you are coming from a position of privilege you might not even be fully conscious of.

However, don’t let that deter you: here are some New Year’s resolutions you can make to become a better feminist ally.

1. Do some reading

Last RT.That’s the thing of it.You’ve books, articles, documentaries, the internet. Feminist discourse is all around you. Read, read, read.Question.Talk about it.And then read some more.It’s continuous, continuing education. — Isioma (@Ms_Isioma) December 14, 2017

If you want to understand where women are coming from, the best place to start is by doing some reading. While many women are happy to help, you really can’t expect them to guide you through all the issues – you’ve got to take some initiative yourself.

Luckily, there are a whole host of female writers and thinkers who are on hand to help you on your journey. Start with some bell hooks and Gloria Steinem, then dip into Roxane Gay’s essay collection Bad Feminist, Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale, and check out the zine gal-dem.

As you can see, the range of feminist literature out there is vast, taking in everything from magazine columns and fiction, to essays and personal accounts. Explore what’s out there.

2. Call out sexism

As I grow older, I sometimes think it is overrated to be polite. It’s empowering to speak your mind and call people out, especially on everyday sexism. That’s my goal for the new year and I wish that for all other women too. — sunetra choudhury (@sunetrac) December 8, 2017

Even if you aren’t being actively misogynistic yourself, if you see sexism in action and are silent, you’re hardly being a good feminist ally. Privilege is a powerful thing, and if you can use yours to call sexism out, that’s a rare instance of using it positively.

So don’t just be silent when you see sexism: notice it and say something. However, remember it’s not about you – resist the temptation to make yourself the hero of the story.

Instead, use the opportunity to speak up when you see injustice. Sometimes women don’t have the power to do it themselves, but you might – so act.

3. Listen to women

Listen.To.The.Women. — Oliver Willis (@owillis) December 13, 2017

A key facet of being a good feminist ally is listening. Sure, deciding to be better at listening to women isn’t exactly a tangible resolution like quitting booze for January, but it’s well worth your while.

Like with reading up on what women have to say, you can learn so much by listening to the women around you.

Not only this, but make a conscious effort to believe women when they come forward with allegations of sexual assault. There’s a toxic culture of casting doubt on victims, which makes it less likely for more to come forward.

4. Check your privilege

By listening to women you’ll come to realise the level of everyday sexism they are subjected to. You might even be surprised to learn you yourself are unconsciously guilty of this – this could range from mansplaining to talking over a woman at work, even if you don’t mean to.

These kinds of realisations will help you check your privilege. By this we mean giving you an opportunity to stop and realise the position of power you are in as a male – particularly if you are a white one. This will help you empathise with women and become a better feminist ally, if you are fully aware of the power constructs in action.

5. Broaden your horizons

Trying to only read women & diverse authors in the new year. Sorry, dudes #notsorry — Liz (@elizabethvosk) December 13, 2017

While we’ve spoken about reading more feminist literature and listening to the women around you, it’s just as important to broaden your horizons.

By this we mean recognising the importance of intersectional feminism: the idea that not all women have the same experience, and factors like racism, classism and homophobia also play a part.

So, whether it’s the female voices you listen to, read or watch, ensure you heed a full range of voices and backgrounds, so you aren’t subscribed to a narrow view of feminism.

If you want to understand how power constructs work, you can’t just see the world just in terms of gender – it’s multi-layered.

6. Don’t expect praise

It really is great that you want to be a better feminist ally, but we’ve got some hard truths for you: don’t expect high fives all round.

Equality is something all women are striving for, we shouldn’t have to congratulate you for joining the fight.

