7 European boot camp holidays to help you get fit in 2018

Keep your fitness promise with one of these retreats.

So 2018 is the year you’ll finally stick to your resolution to get in shape, right? It’s probably not the first time you’ve made that vow, but there’s no better way to put your money where your mouth is than by going on a boot camp holiday – an escape to the sun which will also force you to get yourself fit.

There’s plenty to choose from across Europe, and all of them cater for different needs – so take a look at the best boot camps on the continent, and see your goal through this year.

1. No1 Boot Camp, Norfolk



The UK’s most popular boot camp retreat, No1 offer one and three-day courses, but their week-long holiday is recommended for serious health addicts. A typical day begins with a group workout at 7:30am and takes in a hike and boxing session, and along with achieving fitness goals there’s also a social element, with many clients forging close friendships on the intense course.

How much: 7-day programmes from £995pp (shared accommodation). Book here.

2. Wildfitness, Crete



Tucked away in a tiny coastal village in Crete, the Wildfitness run fitness retreats at the Milia Mountain Resort in June and September, virtually guaranteeing ideal weather for your workouts. This is a gentler course with plenty of time for relaxation peppered in between the yoga, boxing and group hikes.

How much: 7-night courses from £1,475 (shared accommodation). Book here.

3. 38 Degrees North, Ibiza

Guests on the three or six-day courses, which run from May to October, get to live it up in their downtime by staying at the luxury ME hotel. With groups of no more than 10 or 12, this retreat offers a more personalised approach than most and the trainers will even help you with a follow-up nutrition programme to ensure sustained results.

How much: 3-night courses from £1,348pp (shared accommodation). Book here.

4. Camp Biche, France

Housed in an 800-year-old mansion in southwest France, you’re rewarded for your 6:15am wake up with a gourmet evening vegan meal accompanied by (whisper it) a glass of wine. In between are group walks and muscle workouts, but the schedule also allows you to relax by the pool. This is a retreat for those who want to control their workouts and receive some pampering along the way.

How much: 6-night course from £5,200pp (private room). Book here.

5. Epic Sana Boot Camp, Portugal

Especially tailored to wellness, this retreat on the Portuguese Algarve is based at the Epic Sana hotel, which has nine different treatment rooms, a pool, Turkish bath, Jacuzzi and sauna. Over six days, guests practise yoga and Pilates, and also receive Kaori massages in between workouts.

How much: 7-day courses from £2,390pp (shared accommodation), including flights. Book here.

6. Prestige Boot Camp, Marbella

As well as running camps at a number of UK locations, Prestige offer a comfortable retreat in Marbella. If the military-style physical training doesn’t leave you breathless, then the hikes on Andalucía’s beautiful mountains will. Although based in lovely villas with an outdoor pool, this is a more affordable option than most boot camps with availability year round.

How much: From £1,099pp (shared accommodation). Book here.

7. Tuscan Fitness, Italy

This more leisurely yoga-based retreat is located right in the heart of Tuscany, with a focus on Ashtanga and Vinyasa. The lighter schedule leaves plenty of time for sight-seeing and meals use locally-sourced ingredients and Tuscan recipes, further allowing guests to really immerse themselves in the destination.

How much: 4-day courses from £660 (private room). Book here.

© Press Association 2018