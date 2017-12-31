Bored of the bog-standard New Year parties? Check out these 3 novel celebrations around the world

Love it or hate it, you can’t ignore New Year’s Eve. Sure, there’s the option to save money, go to bed early and wake up once it’s all over – but that would be cheating.

Embrace the party season by going all out with celebrations. If a few indoor fireworks and a bottle of Cava won’t cut it, take note from these global inspirations.

1. The monster mash-up

British Virgin Islands, Caribbean

Whether it’s the annual Mardi Gras or just a regular Friday night throwdown, Caribbean islanders know how to party. Putting the devastation of two hurricanes firmly behind them, local residents on the BVIs are eager to show they’re more than ready for business, and their annual Foxy’s Old Years Night party promises to live up to its reputation of being the Caribbean’s best.

Taking place on Jost Van Dyke island, this year’s theme is ‘Fall of the Roman Empire’, so expect togas and centurions galore. VIP dinner tickets cost $250 each and past celeb guests have included Richard Branson.

2. 100% hedonism

Las Vegas

From one neon-lit venue to the next, Vegas is an almighty mega-bash at New Year – hardly surprising for a city with hedonism at its heart. Superstar DJs and musicians headline most of the parties, and high rollers hog top tables with ridiculous minimum spends.

Celine Dion and Britney Spears are perhaps too passe for most, but there are plenty of good alternatives. Ring in 2018 with a Champagne toast and skytop view of the fireworks on the the High Roller observation wheel (from $150), or play it uber-cool at the Bellagio with Bruno Mars (from $134).

3. Traditional cheer

Cape Town, South Africa

What’s better than one New Year’s celebration? Several, of course. Capetonians prolong their festivities with a parade lasting several days, culminating in a grand finale on January 2.

Dating back to the mid-19th century when slaves were granted a day off after New Year, the Cape Minstrels (or Kaapse Klopse) street parade features more than 70 troupes performing traditional song and dance with banjos, brass bands and drums. And best of all, it’s free!

© Press Association 2017