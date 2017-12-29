11 of the weirdest food trends we're not going to miss from 2017

2017 was a year of culinary revolutions – and we don’t just mean Bake Off switching channels. Across the country, professional and amateur foodies tried their hand at a number of weird and wacky new concoctions, some far more appetising than others.

These colourful flavour combinations may rake in the Instagram likes, but we don’t expect too many of them to stick around for long next year. So here’s to 2017 – a year of toe-curlingly bold food breakthroughs. We’ll be pleased to say goodbye to these food fads in the New Year.

1. Bacon ice cream

Bacon rasher = salty + fatty + crunchy Vanilla ice cream = sweet fatty cream 🥓+🍦=🤔😍 A post shared by YCY (@chocpudding) on Nov 25, 2017 at 12:07am PST

Dessert and breakfast rarely go together, but that didn’t stop ice cream lovers from experimenting with this unusual mash-up. Bacon in, on and around ice cream seemed to take off in 2017, but we’d expect the sweet-savoury mix to be more of a flash in the pan than a long-term trend.

2. Watermelon water

Cheers to the weekend ! 🍉 watermelon water has been my go-to lately. Theres just something about it thats so refreshing and reminiscent of summa that I just cant get enough. 💯🙌🏻 this weekend Steven and I are going to go hiking 🌵… which is much needed bc I havent hit the trail since we moved! 😬 what are your plans this weekend ?? A post shared by bethany randall (@the_avocadogirl) on Dec 8, 2017 at 7:38am PST

Coconut water might still be the go-to for fitness fanatics, but it got a rival this year. Sweet-toothed health enthusiasts finally found a thirst quencher, thanks to the bright spark who came up with watermelon water.

3. Cloud eggs

Who’d have thought there would be a way of cooking eggs we’ve all been missing? This breakfast craze took the internet by storm for a few short weeks over the summer, but hand-whisking the egg whites is a precise process – and there’s a good chance your first try will look more like a puddle than a rain cloud.



4. Avocado toast

#avocadotoast 🥑🍞🥑🍞🥑🍞 A post shared by @veganger on Dec 10, 2017 at 6:16pm PST

The avocado’s domination of hip breakfast joints and millennial Instagram feeds seems unstoppable, but perhaps 2018 will be the year its position is finally usurped. Perhaps…

5. Poke salad

Sushi has become a lunch staple in Britain, so maybe we shouldn’t be so sceptical of this Hawaiian dish that has been cropping up all year. Still, poke bowls – salads usually served with raw octopus, salmon or tuna – might prove to be more of an acquired taste. If you are on board, make sure to pronounce it poh-ke to avoid a foodie faux pas.

6. Rainbow food

*TOMORROW* 🌈 Beetroot, Rocket, Caramelised onions, Goat’s Cheese, Truffle Oil. #leatherlane 11-2 A post shared by Grill My Cheese (@grill_my_cheese) on Nov 27, 2017 at 6:39am PST

We’re used to packets of rainbow-coloured sweets, but every savoury dish under the sun seemed to get the technicolour treatment this year. Pasta, salads, doughnuts and sandwiches were slathered in the seven shades of the rainbow. Who knew a cheese toastie could be so vibrant?

7. Beetroot lattes

As they say you must always try something once and in this case it was a beetroot latte! 😝I can safely say I'll be sticking with my second choice of an oat chai latte! Thank you @greenberrycafe for such a choice of delicious hot drinks to warm us up on these cold days! 🙏🏻 A post shared by ExhalePilatesLondon (@exhalepilateslondon) on Dec 5, 2017 at 9:04am PST

If you’re still struggling to get your head around chai lattes, this may not appeal. The daily caffeine fix wasn’t safe from experimental foodies this year, with veggies from the allotment finding their way into trendy coffee shops worldwide.

8. Charcoal pizza

No, this isn’t just an excuse a frantic chef thought up for burning your dinner. A trend for very smoky pizza bases set restaurants ablaze, and has even made it into supermarkets – Waitrose began offering charcoal pizza this year, topped with mozzarella, salami and artichokes.

9. Energy balls

These snacks are a superfood supremo’s dream – throw in flaxseeds, coconut, pecans and just about any other healthy-sounding protein, add some chocolate and peanut butter and roll them up into balls. Or just stick to the crisps.

10. Spaghetti doughnuts

This is quite possibly the best thing I’ve ever eaten but it’s also quite possibly the weirdest 📷: @emmalemma47 A post shared by Spoon University At SLC (@spoon_sarahlawrence) on Oct 14, 2017 at 4:17pm PDT

It sounds like a word association game gone wrong, but America really did go loopy for carbonara and Bolognese doughnuts. They’re savoury, warm and completely unnecessary, so we’re hoping no British chains get any ideas.

11. Deconstructed food

Call us purists, but we still believe eating out should relieve us of having to put together our own meals. Thanks to 2017’s most brazen culinary revolution of all, though, you can now expect to be put to work when dining out. Presenting customers with raw ingredients was the infuriating innovation of many clever-clog chefs this year, and it’s one that can’t die too soon.

© Press Association 2017