Ask a counsellor: My boyfriend rates other women out of 10 - should I say something?

The problem…

“I am 24 and have been going out with my boyfriend for three years. We tend to argue a lot because he keeps looking at other women. He starts by giving them marks out of 10 and then moves on to give additional points for boobs, butt and legs. He insists it’s only harmless fun, but I have told him countless times that I find it demeaning and hurtful. What can I do to get him to stop?”

Fiona says…

You’ve made it clear over the past three years that you don’t like him looking at other women in this way, yet he continues to do it. It’s worth re-stating that; despite being told repeatedly he is hurting you, he carries on anyway. What does that say about him? Doesn’t it suggest a few things that you might need to consider carefully before committing to marriage.

If he can continue to hurt you, can he really care about you? Is he too immature or perhaps too stupid to understand? Does he genuinely believe it is acceptable to stand and stare at women in public when he’s with his long-term girlfriend? Is he simply unreasonably stubborn?

Should you confront a partner whose comments make you jealous? (Thinkstock/PA)

Worse, might he even enjoy making you jealous, knowing it hurts you?

It may be one of these, or it may be none of them but, whatever the reason or reasons, I suspect this behaviour is ingrained, and he is unlikely to change easily. Couple this with the fact you seem to argue a lot already and you might see why many women would have shown him the door already.

However, this is your decision and you need to consider whether you still love him enough to continue trying to change his behaviour. If you do, and reasonable requests have failed so far, I suggest you give him a taste of his own medicine. When next you’re out together, start looking at men and grade them out of 10. Hopefully, once the boot is on the other foot, he will see sense. If he still can’t, or won’t, see that his behaviour is hurtful, perhaps you should look elsewhere.

If you have a problem and you’d like Fiona’s advice, email help@askfiona.net

© Press Association 2017