5 of Britain's cosiest pubs with rooms to beat the chilly January blues

Long nights and rain-soaked days can feel unremitting at this time of year, but there’s no better time to explore Britain’s cosiest and friendliest pubs.

Whether you’re longing for an escape to the country or you want a warming city retreat, January is a perfect opportunity to enjoy what Britain does best.

These five inns all have well-stocked bars, meaning a short break will be a treat even if the rain keeps you inside.

1. The Battleaxes, Bristol

A short drive is all that’s needed to leave the bustle of Bristol and enjoy an open fire and a few country ales. The Battleaxes is an impressive building with a vast, warming interior and a solid list of beers and wines, so it’s no surprise that it’s a popular wedding venue. They claim to make the best Sunday roast in the area, with comfortable sofas to aid lazy digestion. Their modern rooms start from £110 with breakfast. Book here.

2. The Pheasant at Neenton, Shropshire

Owned and recently restored by the local community, who were lamenting the loss of their beloved local, The Pheasant is the epitome of a good country pub. Set halfway between Ludlow Castle and Ironbridge Gorge, the birthplace of the Industrial Revolution, it serves a decent selection of Shropshire-brewed ales. Rooms start from £90 with breakfast. Book here.

3. Waddington Arms, Clitheroe

Stunning walks are possible no matter which way you turn out of the Waddington Arms’ front door, in an area tucked discreetly within the picturesque Ribble Valley. And inside is a pretty sight as well; a varied food menu including a traditional Lancashire hotpot makes the Waddington one of the most popular pubs in the area. Rooms from £100 with breakfast. Book here.

4. Red Lion & Troutbeck Guesthouse, Wiltshire

A gorgeous thatched inn on the banks of the River Avon, The Red Lion boasts a Michelin star and a broad ale collection. The attached guest house, meanwhile, can brag about its five AA stars. Aside from the awards, further glories lie in a collection of historic villages a short distance away. Rooms from £160 with breakfast. Book here.

5. The Fox & Anchor, London

A grand Victorian façade is the ideal welcome into the Fox & Anchor, a peaceful hideaway from the unrelenting pace of the capital. A stone’s throw from St. Paul’s Cathedral and on the doorstep of the Smithfield Meat Market, where meat has been sold since the 10th century, it’s also within easy reach of historic attractions. Rooms start at £279 with breakfast. Book here.

