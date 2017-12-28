How to handle the post-Christmas blues

The festive season is coming to an end but help is on hand.

Now ‘the most magical time of year’ is over, and after all the build up of Christmas shopping, festive tunes and fizz-filled parties, it’s easy to fall into a slump – not helped by the mountains of mince pies and cheese you’ve probably eaten.

“The run-up to Christmas starts so early now that there are many weeks of heightened stress, which can lead to a chronic stress state,” psychologist, Dr Meg Arroll, says. “Chronic stress can lead to number of physical and mental symptoms, including fatigue, irritability, problems with concentration and of course feeling down. Therefore, it’s not surprising that many people feel low once Christmas is all packed away for another year.

“The expectation that Christmas should be ‘perfect’ and somehow magical can put a great deal of pressure on us – most of which is unrealistic and difficult to live up to.”

So we spoke to the experts to get their advice for dealing with the post-Christmas blues.

Take down your decorations

Leaving up decorations for the next month and a half won’t help you feel better now Christmas is over. Take them down once the festive period is over so you aren’t constantly reminded about the amazing times you had. If your house feels too bare, put up new non-seasonal decorations instead to celebrate bringing in the New Year.

Take up meditation

Dr Arroll says meditation will “ bring the mind and body back to a state of balance” but any activities that “stimulate the parasympathetic nervous system such as diaphragmic breathing, yoga, tai chi and mindfulness” are good options to help you combat those blues.

Enter a running race

OK, so this one is a little left-field but, as everyone knows, moderate exercise can improve your mood. Nicola Addison, a celebrity personal trainer, says: “Exercise boosts the levels of potent brain chemicals like serotonin, dopamine, and norepinephrine – which make you feel happy and will help beat those post-Christmas blues.”

If nothing else, it might give you the boost you need to take down your Christmas tree, rather than leaving it there until February.

Try a new healthy eating plan

Nutritionist Fiona Hunter says restricting food is not the answer, but trying new food might give you the boost you need. Incorporating new healthier foods might help with your mood, while making sure you’re not depriving yourself of the things you want. Eating more oily fish, or taking an omega-3 supplement instead, are suggested because they “help keep the brain and nerves happy.”

Make sure to drink lots of water too – even mild dehydration can lead to a lower mood, and hinder concentration, making tasks seem more difficult.

Take it easy on the booze

Dr Arroll says cutting down your alcohol content might help your mood. “Alcohol can affect the important feel good neurotransmitter serotonin,” she says. “Although, a few drinks can initially boost levels of serotonin, excessive drinking interferes with the amino acid tryptophan which is an important building block of serotonin. Therefore, embark on Dry January to beat the post-festive blues.”

Get some extra vitamins

Supplements may help regulate your mood too. Dr Sarah Brewer, a GP and Healthspan medical director says: “Take a vitamin D3 supplement to counteract falling levels during the cold months of the year when UV levels are too low to make vitamin D3 in your skin. A dose of 25mcg to 50mcg is ideal.”

If you’re feeling low, she recommends taking 5-HTP supplements. “These supply an amino acid needed to make brain chemicals such as serotonin and dopamine which regulate mood.”



Get back into a normal routine

Christmas isn’t the most conventional time of year, so Dr Arroll says getting back into your normal routine is really important.

“The lack of regular routine can affect sleeping patterns and poor sleep causes a range of mood and cognitive problems. So, start getting up at your regular time before you go back to work to stabilise mood,” she says.

