Loved the BBC's Snow Bears documentary? 3 places to see the magical animals in the wild

Feel-good TV is essential during the Christmas period, and Boxing Day’s Snow Bears documentary really hit the gooey, heart-warming sweet spot.

Who wasn’t moved (almost) to tears by scenes of polar bear cubs rolling in the snow and hitching a ride on their fatigued mother’s back, as she struggled to lead her family across the ice?

Admittedly, those little balls of fluff soon grow up to be dangerous apex predators, but seeing them from a safe distance is one of those things you should do at least once in your lifetime.

If you thought watching bears on the telly was brilliant, wait and see what’s in store if you manage to meet them in real life…

Magical encounters

Where: Svalbard, Norway

Often referred to as the European Arctic, this archipelago north of Norway is the most accessible bear-viewing location for UK dwellers. During the summer, when most tourist expedition cruises operate, Norwegian flies from Gatwick (via Oslo) from just over £200 return.

Denning areas are protected during winter and spring, although it is possible to see bears with their mothers later in the year.

Your best bet: On June 8 2018, photographer Paul Goldstein and conservationist Mark Carwardine lead an exciting 11-night photographic cruise on the Akademik Sergey Vavilov, maximising every opportunity to spot and spend time with an animal struggling to survive in this part of the world. Prices from £5,499, excluding flights. Book through Exodus.

Marine mammals en masse

Where: Wrangel Island, Russia

A month ago, more than 200 bears were photographed feasting on a bowhead whale carcass on the shores of this Russian nature reserve. Although it was a remarkable episode, sighting large numbers of bears is not uncommon and tourism (although very restricted) is increasing.

Striding the earth’s 180 degree meridian, the island lies between the East Siberian and Chukchi Seas, making it difficult and expensive to visit. But with almost guaranteed sightings, the rewards are great.

Your best bet: Tatra Photography offer a 15-day cruise to Wrangel island from July 7, 2019, with workshops led by professional photographers. Prices from £8,495, including flights. Book here.

A baby bear bonanza

Where: Manitoba, Canada

For only a few weeks every year, the Wat’chee Lodge, close to Wapusk National Park in Manitoba, offers the only opportunity for tourists to see newborn bears emerging from their dens.

Only 10 rooms are available, it books up years in advance – and with no guarantee of seeing the bears during your stay (they can emerge at any time) it is a gamble.

Your best bet: Natural World Safaris offer a 9-day trip in March from £7,445 per person, excluding flights. Along with patiently waiting for the bears, guides also lead nightly Northern Lights hunts. Contact them here for available dates.

