How to make Glynn Purnell's fillet of beef with foraged mushrooms

Sure, steak with chips and a watercress salad is great – but this version, with Marmite-infused mushrooms and a cheesy foam, from Michelin-starred chef Glynn Purnell, might just get you ditching your usual peppercorn sauce.

Sound tempting? Give it a go yourself…

Ingredients:

(Serves 4)

1x hanger steak (about 500g-600g)

300g mixed mushrooms, chopped (foraged, or supermarket ones of your choice)

Knob of butter

A handful of parsely, chopped

1tbsp Marmite

300ml double cream

150g Montgomery cheddar

1tbsp dijon mustard

Salt and black pepper

Method:

1. Season the meat before searing for three to four minutes on each side over a mid-to-high heat – aim for a dark brown crust on the outside, with the meat still pink in the middle. Set aside to rest for around eight to 10 minutes.

2. Throw the butter, followed by the chopped mushrooms, into the same pan you cooked the beef in, sauteeing until soft.

3. Add the Marmite to the mushrooms, stirring through until thoroughly mixed in – a tablespoon of water can loosen the sauce if necessary. Just before they’re ready, ad your chopped parsley and stir through.

4. Make the cheddar foam by heating the cream in a small pan over a medium heat, stir in the cheddar and mustard, season and whisk until smooth and frothy. Serve over the mushrooms, alongside the beef.

