How to make a shallot, chunky steak and mushroom pie

Nothing beats a great big slab of pie and a mound of buttered mash when winter’s in full force.

This tasty version comes packed with whole caramelised shallots, meaty hunks of steak and, of course, lots of earthy mushrooms.

Ingredients:

(Serves 4)

For the pastry:

110g butter

280g plain flour

1.5 large eggs, beaten

Pinch of salt

For the filling:

8 shallots

40g butter

500g shoulder steak, trimmed and cut into 2cm cubes (or larger)

25g plain flour, seasoned with salt and pepper and a tablespoon of paprika

1tbsp sunflower oil

100g streaky bacon in one piece, cut into lardons (short strips and approx. 5mm thick)

200g chestnut mushrooms, halved

200ml red wine

200ml beef stock

2tbsp chopped fresh parsley

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Mushroom and steak pie (UK Shallots/PA)



Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4.

2. To make the pastry, rub the butter, flour and a pinch of salt together in a mixing bowl until the mixture has the consistency of fine breadcrumbs. Add the egg and bring it all together into a dough. Knead this lightly three or four times with floured hands. Cover in cling film and refrigerate for an hour before use.

3. Take the shallots and pop into a pan of cold water. Bring the pan to the simmer and gently cook the shallots for about one-and-a-half minutes. This will make them easier to peel and assist the cooking. Peel off the skin without cutting the ends off. Lightly shave of any remaining root fibres but do not cut into the shallot at all.

4. Melt 25g of the butter in a flameproof casserole dish. Add the shallots and fry over a medium heat for about 10 minutes, until nicely golden. Meanwhile, put the steak into a polythene bag with the seasoned flour and toss together so it becomes well coated.

5. Heat a large frying pan until very hot. Add the sunflower oil, then the bacon and stir fry for a few minutes until richly golden. Remove with a slotted spoon and add to the shallots in the casserole dish.

6. Now brown the mushrooms for a couple of minutes, then add to the casserole dish. Add the remaining butter to the frying pan and brown the beef well on all sides. Transfer to the casserole dish.

7. Add the wine and stock to the frying pan, bring to the boil and scrape up all the browned bits from the bottom of the pan. Pour this into the casserole dish, add plenty of seasoning, especially pepper, and mix together well.

8. Cover the casserole with a tight fitting lid and bake for one to one-and-a-half hours until the meat is tender and the sauce has thickened. Now all you have to do is stir in the chopped parsley, check the seasoning and tip into your pie dish then let cool as quickly as possible.

9. Roll the pastry out on a floured surface to a thickness of a beer mat. Trim a strip long enough to go around the rim of a 20cm pie dish.

10. When the stew has cooled, line the rim of the dish with the thin strip of pastry. Dampen the pastry rim by brushing with beaten egg. Cut a piece of pastry to fit across the top of the dish and place on top of the pie filling, pressing the edges together to seal. Make a steam hole in the centre of the pie by cutting a small cross in the centre with a sharp knife, then brush with more beaten egg.

11. Pop the pie into the oven and cook for about 35 minutes, and serve.

Recipe courtesy of UK Shallots (ukshallot.com)

