Veganuary: Lucy Watson's 5 step guide to going vegan

Thinking of attempting Veganuary? Here are the former Made In Chelsea star's top tips for getting started.

Nevermind just going booze-free for January, people are being encouraged to try going meat, dairy and fish-free for Veganuary this new year.

A whole month without cheese, burgers and fish fingers? It sounds pretty difficult, but veganism is on the rise, and if you have concerns about the ethical treatment of animals, or the state of the planet, it might be worth investigating further.

Former Made In Chelsea star Lucy Watson has been vegetarian since she was six and switched to veganism two years ago. Here’s her advice for getting started on your vegan challenge.

1. Educate yourself



Learn all the facts you can about being vegan – every single one. Don’t be shy, you have to be really keen to educate yourself, and watch all the documentaries.

2. Clean out your house



You need to do a fridge/house clean out, but whether you just eat it all and don’t buy it again, or whether you throw it out is up to you, but it’s important to remove all those products from your home, otherwise it’s really hard to stick to being vegan.

3. Do a vegan food shop



Once you’ve cleaned out your fridge and cupboards, you need to go and buy all the dairy and meat free replacements for things, plus a load of veg, pulses, nuts and seeds, and just stock your home up with vegan-friendly foods. Then you need to buy a good vegan cookbook, maybe mine, I don’t know [she says with a wry laugh] it’s up to you – and start cooking.

4. Get your vitamin B12



Vitamin B12 is one thing the human body might miss out on – having eaten meat for so many generations, we need B12 – it’s crucial for energy levels, and you have to take it every day – I have a vitamin B12 spray, it’s really good.

5. Be prepared



If you’re travelling somewhere new, going on holiday or eating out, you can struggle to find vegan options. Do your research, call hotels in advance, double check they are able to cater – and sometimes you have to explain what veganism even is, because a lot of people say, ‘Oh, you eat fish?’, ‘No, I don’t eat fish!’

That is quite tricky, but even in the last two years I’ve noticed such an increase in vegan options out there – you just have to find them.

Feed Me Vegan by Lucy Watson, photography Mike English, is published by Sphere, priced £16.99. Available now.

© Press Association 2017