Wish you were here? Instagrammers are boasting about their sunny Christmas Day and we're jealous

Read these Merry Christmas messages from sunnier places in the world.

Grey skies and drizzle weren’t enough to deter Santa and his elves from delivering gifts in the early hours. But a mild, soggy Christmas Day is undoubtedly a damp squib.

Well, that’s certainly the case for most of us making merry in the UK today. Elsewhere in the world, however, festivities are seriously sun-splashed, and smug beach-goers haven’t been shy about posting their sunny ‘Season’s Greetings’ on Instagram.

Are you dreaming of a beachy Christmas? We’re extremely #envious of this lot…

Santa’s gifted sunshine to Zanzibar

With 10 hours of sunshine a day and an average water temperature of 27C, winter in Tanzania’s laid-back archipelago is a no-brainer. Celebrations take place all over the islands, so there’s no risk of missing out on a party.

Even reindeer love the pool in Australia

If you’re after a surefire sunny Christmas, the only place to head is Down Under. Two days ago, elves and Santas gave a free carol concert on Surfers Paradise Beach, and more than a few turkeys will be sizzling on barbecues today.

It’s never too hot for a Santa hat – even in Thailand

It’s holiday high season in Krabi, where temperatures are hovering around the 30C mark. Being a predominantly Buddhist country, there’s relatively little going on at Christmas outside resorts. But who wants sprouts in that heat anyway?

Sandmen are commonplace in Portugal

In Portugal, Christmas gifts are presented on Christmas Eve following a traditional meal known as consoada. That means the 25th can be spent guilt-free at the beach – even if is a cooler 18C.

Having a whale of a time in Sri Lanka

Aside from the sea and sun, one of the main reasons to visit Mirissa in December is the whale watching. At this time of year, blue whales, Bryde’s whales and sperm whales can all be seen.

Braving blustery weather in Bulgaria

OK, so you may need to swap a swimsuit for a puffer jacket in winter, but cold, crisp days are still a delight on the Black Sea coast. Bulgarians really go to town with Christmas: Traditionally, straw would have been placed under a tablecloth at lunch and a plough even brought into the house.

