What does a personal trainer eat on Christmas Day?

Do personal trainers stuff their faces like the rest of us on Christmas Day? Three PTs reveal if they ever give in to festive gluttony.

No matter how healthy your diet is during the year, it usually all comes crashing down on Christmas Day when you’re presented with huge plates of food, and chocolates everywhere you turn.

But do super fit personal trainers (PTs) eat like the rest of us at Christmas, or are their healthy, toned bodies only maintained by being ‘good’ all year round, regardless of the festivities?

We asked three PTs whether they stuff their faces at Christmas, or if they constantly keep one eye on the calorie and fat content. Here are their honest answers.

1. Personal trainer Andy Preston of PrestoFit, a Harrogate fitness training and online nutrition advice business



Andy Preston says eat the food you enjoy (Toluco Photo/PA)

Andy says: “I believe we should eat the foods we enjoy, just in moderation, be it at Christmas or any other day of the year. On Christmas Day I start with a selection of bacon, sausage, eggs, sautéed tomato, mushrooms and spinach, and a nice cuppa.

“Later, there’s nothing I like more than a traditional Christmas dinner, meat and loads of veggies, with a glass of wine. Everything the body needs on one (or two) plates and, after a Christmas Day nap, probably some form of dessert.

Christmas turkey (Thinkstock/PA)

“If I need anything between meals it’ll be a handful of nuts, some fruit, or maybe a cheeky chocolate, nothing too big – I don’t want to spoil the best meal of the day. I’ll get enough water in throughout the day too.

“I do eat a fair amount over Christmas but I keep it as healthy as possible – although it won’t all be! The trick is being conscious of how much you need to eat. Take your time eating, and enjoy the food.”

Enjoy Christmas and don’t feel guilty (Thinkstock/PA)

Does he ever feel guilty? “I won’t feel guilty for having a little of the fun stuff, in moderation and within my needs,” says Andy. “If you feel like eating your weight in food, do it and enjoy it, but don’t feel guilty afterwards.

“Be mindful enough to know you’re overindulging; the pounds may increase, and you’ll have some work to do when the season’s over.

“Christmas is about having an awesome time with friends and family: enjoy it, enjoy the food but be a little mindful of your choices.”

2. Emily Schofield, a personal trainer at Ultimate Performance

Emily Schofield (Ultimate Performance/PA)

Emily will be having Christmas dinner in her homeland of Australia with her family. She says: “I like how I feel when I eat well, it makes a big difference to my performance in my training, mental focus and general life.

“On Christmas Day I’ll be having a normal breakfast – I won’t be waking up and eating cheesecake! I’ll have eggs or a breakfast based around proteins and fat – so fish, eggs, meat, nuts, oils, veggies. I’ll save myself in the morning so I don’t have too many calories.

“We’ll probably have a big turkey dinner with all the trimmings, and it’s very hot in Australia at this time of year, so we do a lot of salads too. Christmas dinner isn’t essentially unhealthy – it’s just that you often eat a lot.

“So it’s a late lunch, then tea, coffee and dessert – when I’m at home, we have a selection of desserts at Christmas. My mum always makes cheesecakes and pavlova. By that time we’ve eaten so much we don’t need anything more.”

“Don’t get me wrong, I’m not a complete nutrition zealot and have the odd indulgence here and there, but I’m always aware of what I’m putting in my body and how it’ll affect me. I certainly won’t binge for days – I have a relaxed couple of days, then I get back on it straightaway.

Calorie-laden festive pavlova (Thinkstock/PA)

“There are a lot of meals you don’t have control over during the Christmas period when you’re out and about, so the meals you do have control over should be good and well-balanced.

“Having Christmas Day away from dieting is important, and I always advise my clients to fill up on good stuff like meat and vegetables, but don’t stress about it. If they eat clean all year, it reminds them why they eat well and they can enjoy themselves a little.

“Plus, if you’ve eaten well all year and you’re pretty lean, indulging on one day won’t hurt too much. Relax, enjoy and let your cortisol levels come down.”

3. Personal trainer Keith McNiven, a former British and English wrestling champion and founder of Right Path Fitness

Keith McNiven (Right Path Fitness/PA)

Keith says: “Christmas Day is one of the days I don’t worry about calories and eating clean, because it’s nice to let yourself have a treat once in a while, and I always get back on track on Boxing Day with my usual nutrition plan and healthy eating.

“Luckily, I like a lot of foods that are tasty and healthy, so I make sure my plate’s full of them and there’s a good balance.

Healthy poached egg and avocado (Thinkstock/PA)

“I keep breakfast simple and light – a couple of poached eggs and wholewheat toast with avocado. It’s my favourite breakfast and happens to be healthy.

“We always have a traditional Christmas dinner with plenty of turkey – not only is it traditional but it’s full of protein – plus stuffing, and roast potatoes with gravy. It’s the one time in the year I have either, so I have a very generous portion.

Chocolate indulgence (Thinkstock/PA)

“A big portion of cheesecake is by far my favourite dessert and the one time of the year I don’t feel guilty having it. I’ll also have some chocolate during the day if I’m not too full.

“In the evening, we always use leftover turkey to make home-made curry – super delicious and a nice finish to the day.”

