From 'umble pie to festive brunch: Here's how Christmas dinners have changed through history

Before sitting down to a roast with all the trimmings this Christmas, have you ever considered why we always have turkey for our festive lunch in the UK? Did our ancestors overcook Brussels sprouts too? And what do other countries feast on come December 25?

Well, this should give you some food for thought…

In medieval times swan was often on the menu

A whole month of fasting often preceeded Christmas (which in itself lasted 12 days, rather than one major blowout on the 25th), but when people did get to fill their bellies properly, boar’s head was a favourite – but chocolate and turkey didn’t make their way to Britain until the 16th century.

Goose, woodcock, occasionally swan (at the king’s discretion) and peacock would make it to the table, roasted with butter and saffron, if you were part of a wealthy, well-connected family at least. Poorer parishioners would often get to buy the leftover bits of meat (the ‘umbles) to make a celebratory ‘umble pie.

The Tudors kickstarted our mince pie obssession

Although their’s were made with actual meat, suet, dried fruit and called ‘shrid pies’.

The Victorians brought us the mince pies we love now

Meat mince pies were still about, but it was the Victorians who introduced sweet pastry mincemeat pies, like the ones we scoff today. While turkey was more available, roast beef was generally the dish of choice for those who could afford it, while those who couldn’t stretch to beef often plumped for rabbit.

During World War II Christmas dinner required resourcefulness

Between rationing and war, celebrating Christmas during the second world war was incredibly tough – and often spent in air raid shelters – but also an opportunity for those with a certain amount of ingenuity. Saving up ration coupons was usual, but still wouldn’t guarantee a family could afford even a small chicken, let alone turkey, so any cuts of meat would do – or family ‘pets’ like rabbits and chickens would end up in the pot.

Tea and sugar rations were generally increased in the week leading up to Christmas for a bit of added cheer, but dried fruit for Christmas pudding, and marzipan for cake, was scarce.

Turkey joined the table in the 1950s

Turkey became a Christmas day staple from the 1950s onwards, post-war rationing although some families do like to be different and have roast duck, goose or beef. Brussels sprouts and cranberries are popular too, but originally because there were some of the only veggies in season during winter.

Having KFC is considered a Christmas tradition in Japan

Not everyone’s Christmas day involves turkey, the Queen’s speech, family squabbles and Doctor Who. In many parts of Europe the Christmas feast (and presents) is done on Christmas Eve, while in Iceland roast reindeer is often served.

The most odd foodie Christmas tradition of all perhaps is in Japan, where, since the 1970s, it’s been the done thing to have KFC at Christmas (Google it if you don’t believe us).

We might be skipping turkey for a festive brunch in years to come

When it comes to the future of the Christmas dinner, things are already beginning to change. More and more people are eating out on December 25 instead of getting up at 3am to put the turkey in, while others are adopting a festive brunch rather than a full-on Christmas dinner.

