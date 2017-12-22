Video: A sauna on skis has opened up in Lapland

22nd Dec 17 | Lifestyle

And no, you don't wear your skis inside the sauna itself.

6caeb284-aab4-417a-975a-6d1e61646355

There is one sauna for every three people in Finland, so you can be sure the country is on the cutting edge of sweating.

The latest innovation is a sauna on skis, which has opened up at the Apukka Resort in Rovaniemi, Lapland. No, this doesn’t mean you slalom down a slope whilst sweltering inside the sauna, but rather, the little building can be dragged around by a snowmobile to wherever guests decide. So, you could have the sauna delivered straight to the door of your cabin, which is pretty good service if you ask us.

Apparently, it’s tradition in Finland to finish your session with a quick roll around in the snow. While we love the idea of transporting the skiing sauna wherever we want, we’re not convinced we’re brave enough for that…

