These smart, non-judgemental weighing scales won't actually tell you your weight

If you put weight on over Christmas the Shapa scale won't judge.

We all know that there’s nothing worse than the dread of waking up on New Year’s Day and tentatively stepping on the weighing scale, after a month of Prosecco-fuelled parties, calorific Christmas dinners and more mince pies than you can possibly keep track of.

The crushing reality of seeing the scale throw up an alarming number, alongside the apocalyptic hangover you’re probably suffering, is enough to ruin your year ahead before it’s even started.

Thankfully, a startup tech company has recognised this thoroughly modern dilemma, and has come to our rescue with a new smart scale that doesn’t depress you by telling you what your weight actually is.

Dubbed Shapa, it pairs to your smartphone via Bluetooth and uses a colour coded system on an accompanying app to let you know if you’re losing or putting on weight – rather than a dial or numeric display.

Every time you step on the scale, the app records your weight, but it keeps the scary figures hidden from view.

Instead, it will pleasingly show you a much less dispiriting “Shapa Colour”. Blue and green mean you’re losing weight, while grey suggests you’ve still got work to do.

For people who have trouble sticking to their New Year’s dieting resolutions, the app also reminds you to step on the scale twice a day – keeping you motivated to achieve your goal weight. There’s also a calendar that tells you how many times you stepped (or forgotten to step) on your scale in the past week.

If that wasn’t motivation enough, the scale also has a gamified element that sets dieters on weight-loss ‘missions’. Each daily mission arrives in the form of a notification, and could be anything from “eat something green with every meal” to “eat your dinner with no distractions”.

The idea is to encourage small and achievable lifestyle changes over a long-term basis.

Now here’s the really clever bit: Shapa’s algorithm learns about you as you use it, deciphering which missions are working for you and which you struggle to complete. As time goes on, it sets more of the missions that work, and fewer of the ones that you failed at.

The only number that Shapa will ever shock you with is your “Shapa Age”, which acts as a quantifiable score for your weight. If you manage to keep the score below your actual age, you’ll be rewarded, but if it starts to slide above then the app will start setting you new missions to help bring it back down.

Handily, the scale also pairs with Amazon Alexa, reading out your daily missions and delivering updates on your weight.

Shapa is based in Silicon Valley and was co-founded by social scientist and Duke University professor Dan Ariely as an innovative approach to chronic disease management and prevention. Starting with a scale, the health tech company aims helps individuals change their behaviour to prevent disease.

The Shapa doesn’t come cheap – it’s £75 to buy and then there’s an additional £5 per month fee for the app. Although the website only shows shipping options to the US – you can contact to the company to arrange international shipping on a case-by-case basis through Shapa’s website.

If you’re the type of person that finds stepping on a scale far too depressing, and finally want to quit the New Year numbers game, this might just be uplifting the Christmas gift for you.

© Press Association 2017