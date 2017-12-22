Roses or Quality Street: Can you match the unwrapped chocolate to the chocolate box?

22nd Dec 17 | Lifestyle

How many can you correctly identify?

93acfaa4-e44f-4334-a42b-a5dae2786308

At Christmas, the nation munches its way through a staggering array of Quality Street and Cadbury’s Roses.

At the peak of the season, Nestle produces more than 10 million Quality Street chocolates a day at its factory in Halifax.

Given the nation’s love of these sweets, everyone must know them pretty well, right? Well, we’ve unwrapped the chocolates for a quiz asking you to identify if the treat is from Quality Street or Roses. We’ve even included the names as an extra clue.

Apologies if we’ve made you crave a chocolate – or two.

