Roses or Quality Street: Can you match the unwrapped chocolate to the chocolate box?22nd Dec 17 | Lifestyle
How many can you correctly identify?
At Christmas, the nation munches its way through a staggering array of Quality Street and Cadbury’s Roses.
At the peak of the season, Nestle produces more than 10 million Quality Street chocolates a day at its factory in Halifax.
Given the nation’s love of these sweets, everyone must know them pretty well, right? Well, we’ve unwrapped the chocolates for a quiz asking you to identify if the treat is from Quality Street or Roses. We’ve even included the names as an extra clue.
Apologies if we’ve made you crave a chocolate – or two.
