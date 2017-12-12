Ask a counsellor: Why can't I stop making sexual advances at my friends' partners?

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine offers her advice to a woman whose sex drive is destroying her friendships.

The problem…

“I’ve always had an unusually high sex drive, which means I’ve had no shortage of sexual partners.

The problem, however, is that I can’t stop myself from making a play at any man that I meet. And it doesn’t seem to matter if they are married or going out with one of my friends, so I’ve inevitably lost people I was once close to.

The silly thing is, I know my behaviour causes problems.

I am 32, single, have almost no friends and am very unhappy – but I just can’t stop myself. I’ve heard of drugs that prisons give to inmates to reduce sex drive and I wonder if a GP would consider prescribing this for me?

Unless I can get this under control, I can’t see myself being happy. What should I do?”

Fiona says…

Please do chat to your GP, but I think it’s unlikely that he or she will prescribe medication like this.

From what I understand, these drugs are powerful, have significant side effects and are typically only given to sexual offenders.

In spite of what you say, I’m not convinced that a strong sex drive is necessarily at the root of your problems.

Many people have high libidos and yet have happy, fulfilling relationships.

I believe it’s possible, therefore, that the root cause of your problems is emotional rather than physical.

It could be that you’re driven by a need for reassurance; you need to know that you’re attractive and that reassurance is a bigger driver than your need for friendship.

Instant sex won’t fill your emotional needs, says Fiona (Thinkstock/PA)

Instant sex isn’t ever really going to fulfil your emotional needs, because it has no relationship behind it and means nothing – to you or to the person you’ve had sex with.

Whatever the reason (or reasons), these are complex issues that are beyond the scope of a column like this to resolve.

I believe you need help, so speaking to your doctor about your behaviour and feelings would be a good start.

Hopefully the doctor will refer you for counselling, which will help you to understand your behaviour and suggest ways for you to control it.

It may involve you going through therapy of some kind to see what, if anything, in your past has triggered your approach to men.

If your doctor can’t suggest a local counselling service, then please contact Relate (relate.org.uk) to talk to someone trained to help.

You can either do that through an online chat service, by phone or face to face.

Readers in Scotland can contact Relationships Scotland (relationships-scotland.org.uk).

