These are the effects that drinking 12 cans of Diet Coke a day could have on Donald Trump's health

It is an awful lot of soda to drink every day.

An article published by The New York Times this weekend sketched out a day in the life of Donald Trump, and – among other things – it revealed the President’s love for Diet Coke.

The piece was based on reports from White House insiders. While it was illuminating about how Trump goes about his job, most of us were really captured by the information that he drinks 12 Diet Cokes a day.

Adding extra colour to this remarkable detail, apparently he calls for soda by pressing a button on his desk.

Drinking 12 Diet Cokes a day could hardly be deemed ‘moderation’, so what effect could this actually be having on the President’s health? We spoke to some experts to find out.

His teeth

One of the most obvious impacts of drinking so much Diet Coke is on the teeth.

Dentist Dr Rhona Eskander, says: “Fizzy drinks – even diet versions – are probably the most destructive beverages. It is the acidity which damages the teeth.

“Enamel has a protective layer which prevents teeth from decaying. So when the enamel wears away, teeth become vulnerable to damage caused by plaque and bacteria.”

Trump drinks a dozen Diet Cokes a day and watches 4-8 hours of TV a day. Diet Coke is high in acid and rots teeth. Hense #DentureDonald #TrumpHealth — Diana Rabbe (@DianaRabbe) December 10, 2017

Eskander thinks Trump’s habit of constantly drinking Diet Coke is particularly harmful. “The constant sipping on these drinks means that the mouth does not have a chance to recover from the acid attack, constantly wearing away the teeth,” she explains.

His weight

Many people turn to diet sodas as the ‘healthier’ alternative to full-fat options. However, somewhat counter-intuitively, they are often actually linked to weight gain.

A study from the University of Texas found that men and women aged 65 or over who regularly drank diet soda saw their waistlines increase in comparison to the control group of people who didn’t drink it. (And Trump is 71, so fits into this age group.)

Jon Hawkins, Health & Fitness adviser to Discount Supplements, recommends that if Trump wants to continue drinking diet drinks, it would be better for his overall health and waistline to switch to a natural sweetener such as Stevia.

Diabetes

Nutritionist Yvonne Bishop-Weston, from clickfortherapy.com, brings up the link between diet soda drinks and Type 2 diabetes.

She says: “In the British Medical Journal July 2015, there was a systematic review and meta analysis of the available studies that concluded artificially sweetened beverages and fruit juice showed positive associations with incidence of Type 2 diabetes. There have not yet been enough studies to confirm this link, but the prospective associations are there.”

However, Yvonne does note that “the sort of person who considers it OK to drink 12 diet colas a day is also more likely to consume other foods that are detrimental to their health”, so it’s hard to fully measure what impact that drinking that much Diet Coke would directly have on Trump’s health.

The New York Times article also gives an insight into what Trump likes to eat (“plates of well-done steak, salad slathered with Roquefort dressing and bacon crumbles, tureens of gravy and massive slices of dessert with extra ice cream”). Doesn’t exactly sound like a vision of healthy-eating – but you never know, they might just have caught him on a ‘treat day’.

