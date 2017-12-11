Video: 3 alternative ways to cook a turkey

11th Dec 17 | Lifestyle

You don't have to just chuck it in the oven.

Raw chicken, herbs and spices on white wooden background

Christmas is well and truly coming. The tree is probably up, the advent calendar already fairly depleted and the cupboards filled with mince pies, but have you planned how to cook your turkey on the big day yet?

If not – and if you’d rather a change from the classic ‘stick it in the oven and hope for the best’ method – Iceland‘s head of product development, chef Neil Nugent, has come up with three alternative ways to cook your bird this Christmas.

Here’s how to smoke, salt bake or roast your turkey like the Victorians did – in a muslin cloth with loads of butter. Delicious.

© Press Association 2017

