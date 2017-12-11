The world's first flushable pregnancy test is coming

Called Lia, the biodegradable test will offer women a sustainable, convenient and private way to find out if they're pregnant.

Taking a pregnancy test can be a pretty nerve-racking experience.

As well as the anxious wait for the result, there’s also the worry of how to discreetly dispose of the used test if you’re not keen on sharing the news with other people.

Do you grit your teeth and put it in your handbag, or do you try to bury it in the bin and hope that nobody finds it?

Well, you soon won’t have to do either, because an American start-up company is making it easy from women to hide the telltale white stick – by designing a test that you can safely flush down the loo.

Dubbed Lia, the flushable test is made from the same natural plant fibres as toilet paper, but is designed to repel water for long enough to show a positive or negative result.

Much like traditional pregnancy tests, the small paper pad reacts to urine, showing either one or two blue lines to indicate the result.

But here’s the clever part: once you’re done with it, you can flush it down the toilet and it will naturally biodegrade like toilet paper.

The product, which has just been approved by the FDA and is set to launch next year, marks a revolutionary change in reproductive healthcare.

“It’s been the same stick test since 1987, and that’s kind of crazy,” co-founder Bethany Edwards explained at TechCrunch Disrupt Berlin.

As well as being incredibly discreet, Lia is also more environmentally friendly than regular tests, we’re told, as its ability to biodegrade means it won’t end up in landfill.

While the design is unlike anything else currently available, its creators claim it will be just as dependable as other models – delivering 99% accurate results.

Lia is expected to be available to buy on Amazon next summer, and will be priced between £6.70 to £16.39.

