What are your rights if your flight is delayed or cancelled because of snow?

Are you entitled to compensation? Find out here...

While festive well-wishers are no doubt dreaming of a white Christmas, for those travelling in the next few weeks, a dusting of the white stuff could be a serious headache.

Yesterday’s snowfall caused disruption all over the UK and Europe, with flights delayed and cancelled and some airports temporarily closed.

No everyday view! #Belgium#Brusselsairport#Snow#Delays#Angry#Passengers#Beautiful#Tarmac#Work#I#Love#My#Airportjob A post shared by Michael Decoster (@milesandsmilesaway26) on Dec 11, 2017 at 2:27am PST

No one can prevent bad weather, but consumers might be entitled to some compensation. If your journey is disrupted because of the snow, here’s everything you need to know…

Am I entitled to compensation if my flight was delayed or cancelled due to snow?

UPDATE | Disruption continues following yesterday’s weather. If your flight is cancelled, please do not travel to the airport. https://t.co/zOqJyQR48T pic.twitter.com/ZczcxvAQ4I — Heathrow Airport (@HeathrowAirport) December 11, 2017

If the direct cause was bad weather then you may not be entitled to anything, sadly. However, if your flight was disrupted due to problems with an earlier flight, you may be eligible to make a claim under EU regulation 261/2004. This covers anyone travelling to or from an airport in an EU state on an airline operating within the EU. The term ‘EU airport’ also includes Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland.

After how long a delay can I claim?

After two hours, you should be entitled to meal vouchers and refreshments. After three hours, you could be entitled to financial compensation. If the flight is delayed until the following day, the airline should provide overnight accommodation.

What if they refuse to help?

If the airline refuses to assist with meals etc, then keep all receipts to try and make a later claim. Just make sure you keep spending to a minimum – eg alcoholic drinks and plates of caviar will not be covered!

How much can I claim?

The amount of compensation depends on the length of delay and distance of the flight. Amounts range from €250-€600.

How can I make a claim?

Why is it always a technical problem with flights?? Why couldn't they just say the pilot overslept. We all do it occasionally 😠 #Bristolairpot #delays pic.twitter.com/8tKL9yacLY — mark barton (@markybarty1) December 4, 2017

Each airline has its own procedure, so follow the appropriate guidelines on their websites. You’ll need details of your flight number and booking reference. Alternatively, the airFair app (free on iOS and Android) can do the calculations and requests for you – although an admin charge will be deducted from your final claim.

When should I claim?

Immediately, ideally – although in the UK, claims as far back as six years should be honoured.

© Press Association 2017