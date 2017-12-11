This tightrope walker's journey across the Tiber River is pretty incredible

Whilst you probably spent your Sunday evening on the sofa watching Netflix, Italian performer Andrea Loreni had a more eventful night – walking across the river Tiber on a tightrope.

This wasn’t just your run-of-the-mill circus performance. Andrea was suspended 20 metres above the river, and the distance between the famous banks was 135 metres.

(Gregorio Borgia/AP)

Andrea was also up against all kinds of obstacles to successfully make the walk. He’s not the type to make things easy for himself, deciding to pull off the stunt at night on an electrically lit up wire.

The conditions were also pretty tricky. After his walk, Andrea said that the wind, drizzling rain and reflections on the water made the crossing difficult, and he even felt the urge to stop at one point.

(Gregorio Borgia/AP)

He said: “But, of course, you can’t. You have to follow through to the end and use your senses to guide you, despite the fear.”

(Angelo Carconi/AP)

To complete the insane challenge, there’s no doubt Andrea chose a pretty incredible background. He traversed from one bank of the Tiber to the other, with a full view of famous Roman sites like the Castel Sant-Angelo and St Peter’s Basilica.

With views like that, it’s no wonder he wanted to stop – but it’s pretty lucky he resisted that urge. It’s not the kind of tightrope you’d be happy falling off.

© Press Association 2017