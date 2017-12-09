Why your culinary life is not complete until you've baked a whole cauliflower

Last year it was the cauliflower steak – slabs of the stuff, baked and smothered in spices. The year before that, cauliflower ‘rice’ (basically cauli florets, grated up into ‘grains’ and fried). And now, the WHOLE of the humble cauliflower is getting a look-in.

Everyone from Jamie Oliver to Thomasina Miers and Yotam Ottolenghi have been chucking the creamy brassicas in the oven un-tampered with. So, we thought it only right that we give it a go too.

Here’s how to bake a whole cauliflower in 5 simple steps…

Step 1: Assemble your ingredients

I figured cauliflower’s greatest possible form is cauliflower cheese, hence these ingredients: cauliflower, milk, cheese (I went for cheddar and Emmental, but anything melty will do), bay leaves, chopped rosemary, ground nutmeg, broken up walnuts (for crunch), salt and pepper, plus flour and butter for the bechamel sauce.

Step 2: Boil some milk and spices

I used a fairly deep casserole dish with a lid to boil up the milk (half a litre should be enough), along with a bay leaf and a teaspoon of nutmeg. Once bubbling, I brought it down to a simmer.

Step 3: Poach your cauliflower

Then in went the cauliflower – leaves and all. I poached it in the simmering milk for 10-12 minutes on one side, then flipped it over (this bit was tricky, cauliflowers are not exactly ergonomic, but a pair of tongs and a wooden spoon eventually worked) and did the same on the other – it got super steamy in my kitchen. Once suitably poached, I wrangled the cauliflower into a baking dish.

Step 4: Make a cheese sauce

I made my own bechamel sauce (I know, fancy right) by whipping up a quick roux of butter and plain flour, then adding in the leftover cauliflower poaching milk and a good couple of handfuls of grated cheese, stirring until smooth. No judgement if you just pour sauce from a jar all over your cauliflower instead, though. I threw on the rosemary, nuts and some more grated cheese too, for extra cheesey, bubbly, golden goodness.

Step 5: Bake that cauliflower

Finally – and feeling really quite hungry by this point – the whole lot went in the oven at 200-220C for around half an hour/until the cheese had gone all golden and charred, and the cauliflower was tender when tested with a knife.

Our verdict: It looks ridiculously amazing when you put it on the table; way more spectacular than your average cauliflower, and smells incredible. However, it does just taste like good old classic cauliflower cheese, but is trickier to serve up. You pretty much have to carve the thing like a joint of meat – I had to spear mine in place so it didn’t wobble about and drip molten cheddar on everything. The leaves – usually lopped off and discarded – were actually the best bit (quite juicy and light), so I’ll be leaving them on in future.

Overall, whole baking/roasting is slightly more hassle (although you could definitely skip the poaching stage and just bake the cauli in the oven for longer), but you are left with an impressive veggie dish. I’m not convinced it’s all that Instagrammable though. 8/10

