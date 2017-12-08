VIDEO: Tourism Ireland have launched the first campaign in space to advertise the new Star Wars film

8th Dec 17 | Lifestyle

Scenes of Skellig Michael are being transmitted to galaxies not so far away.

94c41fb7-dcbb-4bc4-8777-bdc5dd110978

Is there no place or surface left free from advertising? Even the Earth’s atmosphere now has its own billboard thanks to marketing peeps at Tourism Ireland.

With the help of a weather balloon, they’ve launched a campaign 21 miles above the planet, designed to spread the word about scenic Skellig Michael – an island featuring in the new Star Wars film The Last Jedi, released December 15.

Presumably, the striking images might attract any passing droids or Jedis to check out the famous spot on Ireland’s Wild Atlantic Way.

© Press Association 2017

