7 of the best things to do in Coventry - the new UK City of Culture 2021

Get yourself to the Midlands now.

It’s been announced – Coventry is taking over from Hull as the UK’s City of Culture, for 2021.

The Midlands city’s bid, and the plans for its year-long celebrations, are set to be “about changing the reputation of a city”.

But 2021 is still a few years off. So what can you do in Coventry if you stopped by this weekend for instance? We have a few ideas.

1. Check out the cathedral

Coventry Cathedral became a symbol of post-war regeneration; the original 14th-century structure was heavily bombed in 1940. You can visit the ruins, before exploring the ‘New Cathedral’ which is all big glass walls and Sixties architecture.

2. Explore the history

Visit the remains of a 14th-century castle at nearby Caludon Castle Park, the kids will love a day out here. Then take a trip to Allesley Park’s Georgian walled garden, which hosts a monthly veg market.

3. Go to the theatre

The beautiful art-deco Albany Theatre hosts ballet, comedy, music and theatre, and this year’s panto is Jack And The Beanstalk.

Nowhere in the UK better to be than #coventry today after yesterday's #cityofculture #nofilter A post shared by faye claridge (@fayeclaridge) on Dec 8, 2017 at 3:01am PST

4. Do some shopping

Between high-street favourites and the current Christmas markets, you can also potter around artists’ studios and craft stores in Coventry’s ‘creative corner’ Fargo Village.

5. Eat cake

Did you know Coventry has its own particular cake? Godcakes are triangular puff-pastry tarts traditionally filled with mincemeat, and with three points representing the city’s three spires.

6. Enjoy a meal like Bond

The DC-6 Diner at Coventry Airport West, Baginton offers a chance to have lunch in a converted 1958 DC-6 aircraft, with guests sitting in the fuselage while planes take off from surrounding runways. Best of all, the plane was used during filming for Casino Royale starring Daniel Craig.

7. Visit a museum

Following a £9.5m redevelopment programme, you can now jump aboard a 4D land-speed record simulator at the Coventry Transport Museum, as well as spot cars from the past and find out about vehicles of the future. Entry is free.

© Press Association 2017