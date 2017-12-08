8 tips for talking to young people about mental health and anxiety

Opening up conversations around mental health is both challenging and necessary.

Childline has revealed it counselled over 13,000 young people suffering from anxiety in 2016/17, which is an increase of 59% over the last two years.

Childline, a service run by the NSPCC, has said that it is increasingly concerned about the impact anxiety has on young people, who have spoken about experiencing panic attacks in over 3,000 counselling sessions.

Peter Wanless, chief executive of the NSPCC, said: “Anxiety is a growing problem in young people’s lives today, and it is not going away. We all need to help children and teenagers find ways to cope with their anxious feelings and not dismiss them as an overreaction. One of the most important ways to help those that are struggling is to make sure they know they always have someone to talk to, and they never have to suffer alone, which is why Childline is so vital.”

One #Childline call can change a life; one therapy session can help rebuild it. @CBRE_UK #VoteNSPCC as your charity partner before 12 December pic.twitter.com/gS5JW7g4tY — NSPCC (@NSPCC) December 7, 2017

Whilst there’s no doubt services like Childline are integral to supporting young people, it’s also important to try open up conversations on mental health at home.

With that in mind, national trainer with Mental Health First Aid England, Lisa Fathers, has provided her eight top tips for talking to children and teenagers about mental health and anxiety.

We've got advice to help you support a child if they're struggling with their mental health https://t.co/ITZ6XIG8j1 pic.twitter.com/S386gaVJEL — NSPCC (@NSPCC) November 13, 2017

1. You may feel uneasy about how you can help, but try not to let this show. Stay calm and acknowledge the person’s feelings, with words such as, “I can see you are feeling this way. Would you like to talk about it?” Ask curious, non-threatening questions.

2. Try to really understand how they are feeling. Younger children may find it hard to explain their anxiety, so asking them to draw a picture of themselves to illustrate the emotion may help. Naming the feeling often helps.

3. Be on their side – use words such as, “Let’s talk about what we can do about this”. Be on their side physically too – you might find they talk more easily when walking side by side, as opposed to sitting face to face, for example.

4. Be empathetic (not sympathetic), and non-judgemental – something that makes a young person anxious may seem trivial to you, but huge to them.

5. Use positive body language – and recognise what is appropriate use of touch. A reassuring hand on a shoulder may make one young person feel supported, but could make another feel more anxious.

6. Do explain they are not alone. Reassure them that other people have anxiety and that the physical sensations they are experiencing – sweating, dry mouth, racing heart – are normal in an anxious situation.

7. Encourage the use of coping strategies – deep mindful breathing, going for a walk, noticing their own feelings and paying attention, etc.

8. Recognise your limitations – there are many forms of anxiety in children and young people. Some anxiety is temporary but some anxiety might be longer term and harder for someone to cope with, and may be beyond the help you can offer. You might need to signpost to professional help. Of course, some anxiety could be linked to specific phobias or situations.

