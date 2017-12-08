Twitter users share that feeling when someone asks where you're 'really' from

After Sadiq Khan gets put on the spot about his ethnicity, Twitter responds.

If you’ve ever been quizzed on where you’re from, you’ll understand what went through Sadiq Khan’s mind yesterday.

A BBC reporter asked the London Mayor whether his current trip to Pakistan felt ‘like coming home’. Khan, who grew up in Tooting, swiftly and firmly, replied: “No, home is south London, mate.”

Twitter users have been responding to the moment with their own experiences of being repeatedly, and rudely, asked: “Where are you from? But where are you from really?!”

I get asked all the time. Leicester apparently isn’t an answer I’m qualified to give. — Dev Mistry (@MrDevMistry) December 7, 2017

I hate this question. It’s never what they actually mean. Like, you wanna know my ethnic origin, right? So ask that. Otherwise imma just say I’m from Brooklyn. — Non Chalance (@ChalanceNon) December 7, 2017

Someone asked me recently, "What are you?" I said, "Puerto Rican." She said, "Oh, that's so funny! I thought you were Mexican!" I said, "What's so funny? What if I was?" Her: "Oh, nothing. Nothing. You know what I mean." Me: "No, I don't." 😑 — Cynthia Roldán (@CynthiaRoldan) December 8, 2017

My favorite variation is, "Where are you from….ORIGINALLY?" — SultryAsian (@SultryAsian) December 8, 2017

Them: So where are you from?Me: LondonThem: No I mean where were you born? Me: Buckinghamshire Them: No I mean like where are you from originally Me: England *eye roll*Them: I mean like your background?Me: My parents are from PakistanThem: oh you don’t look Pakistanian — سلمى (@itssalmee) December 8, 2017

People have shared some of the great ways they handle the scenario too:

I'd forgotten that one:"What are you?" answer:"I'm Me! HUMAN FROM PLANET EARTH." — Mr Gazz (@MrGazz_ICT) December 8, 2017

"Where you from?""Ireland.""You don't look like you're from Ireland.""I very literally look like I'm from Ireland because I am a person from Ireland." pic.twitter.com/YZKjqM5bE0 — Roshin (@RoshinDubh) December 8, 2017

I'd be keen to see a quick answer (e.g. Glasgow) and then"But that's enough about me, how much do you earn?"…"No, I mean how much do you actually earn?"(You could also slip in a "and how long have you been a racist?" at any point) 👊🏼 — Chris Ironside (@ChrisIronside) December 8, 2017

I have patience to be incredibly petty and string it out. My answer is always 'London, England, UK, Europe, Earth, Solar System, Universe, Multiverse'. — Ginuwine….is Ginuwine. He's Ginuwine. (@durrellb) December 7, 2017

I find it more fun to let people guess https://t.co/h6mH1AxBWQ — delivery god yato (@MollyAyesha) December 7, 2017

So can the question ever be asked without being inappropriate and/or rude?

I would say context is important, so if it came up in conversation it might be ok to ask. I will only answer a question about my background if someone asks what my heritage is, that’s my personal preference, and even then only if it’s appropriate. — MZA (@lolitalikesit) December 7, 2017

