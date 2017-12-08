Twitter users share that feeling when someone asks where you're 'really' from

Twitter users share that feeling when someone asks where you're 'really' from8th Dec 17 | Lifestyle
After Sadiq Khan gets put on the spot about his ethnicity, Twitter responds.
If you’ve ever been quizzed on where you’re from, you’ll understand what went through Sadiq Khan’s mind yesterday.
A BBC reporter asked the London Mayor whether his current trip to Pakistan felt ‘like coming home’. Khan, who grew up in Tooting, swiftly and firmly, replied: “No, home is south London, mate.”
Twitter users have been responding to the moment with their own experiences of being repeatedly, and rudely, asked: “Where are you from? But where are you from really?!”
People have shared some of the great ways they handle the scenario too:
So can the question ever be asked without being inappropriate and/or rude?
