Is this the coolest, eco-friendly passport stamp in the world?

Visitors to Pacific archipelago Palau will now have to follow strict conservation guidelines printed into their travel documents on arrival.

As our wanderlust grows and flight access routes improve, the options for exotic holiday destinations are increasing by the minute. Why settle for Spain as a summer break, when you can jet over to the Amazonian jungle or a remote Indonesian island?

There are some downsides, though.

Although tourism brings lots of economic advantages to destinations, it can also have a negative impact. Over-tourism has been a topic of heated debate in the last year, with measures being implemented to protect fragile places and cultures.

The latest eco-initiative comes from the Republic of Palau in the West Pacific, whose Palau Pledge marks a world first.

Made up of 200 limestone and volcanic islands, the popular dive site is home to a population of less than 20,000 – although 160,000 tourists visit each year.

Launched today, the series of guidelines has been designed to protect the archipelago’s culture and environment for future generations, and will be stamped into the passport of every visitor when they arrive.

Based on the Palauan tradition of BUL (designed by traditional leaders to stop the destruction of a species, place or thing) and written with the help of Palau’s children, the guidelines will be strictly enforced with fines of up to 1 million US dollars.

The small nation has a successful track record in eco innovations: It was the first country to create a shark sanctuary in national waters, the first to ban destructive bottom trawling, and last year created the largest fully protected, no-take zone in the world.

