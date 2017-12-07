Prepare to be dazzled by the world's best Christmas tree displays

Tinsel and baubles are so yesteryear...

The countdown has begun. Christmas trees are up.

Every year, competition mounts for the world’s best dressed spruce – and 2017’s selection is bigger, bolder and glitzier than ever before.

With only a few weeks to appreciate these branching beauties, get out and admire some of our favourite firs on show.

The Connaught Hotel, London

The Connaught Christmas Tree 2017 designed by Tracey Emin, CBE shining bright tonight #lovepoem #magicinmayfair #theconnaughtchristmastree2017 #traceyemin #theconnaught thank you for capturing @thisiswood A post shared by The Connaught (@theconnaught) on Dec 2, 2017 at 9:05am PST

She once famously included names of all the people she’d slept with on a tent, but thankfully, artist Tracey Emin has been less revealing with her tree for this smart London property. Illuminated with purple lights, her words form a poem encouraging us all to smile, because it doesn’t cost a thing.

Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi

With the flick of a switch, our tree-lighting ceremony kicks off the festive season #InAbuDhabi this evening. Please watch as our Dome fills with people, songs and even a chance of snow live at 7pm. A post shared by Emirates Palace (@emiratespalace) on Dec 7, 2017 at 1:44am PST

This five-star hotel was once the proud owner of the world’s most expensive Christmas tree – a 40ft monster costing $11 million. The lights for this year’s creation will be flicked on tonight – and not a penny has been spared.



Rockefeller Center, New York

What an incredible night! A special thank-you to last night’s performers and everyone who celebrated with us on the Plaza. A post shared by Rockefeller Center (@rockcenternyc) on Nov 30, 2017 at 2:46pm PST

An institution in the Big Apple, the Rockefeller Center erected it’s 85th tree this year. More than half a million people pass by the towering glory each day, making it one of the world’s most iconic Christmas decorations.



Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, Milan

Christmas mood🎄#milan #santambrogio #christmas #instagram #winter #photooftheday #decoration #swarovski #instagood A post shared by Angelisa Borzellino (@angeborzi) on Dec 7, 2017 at 6:18am PST

Dominating Milan’s Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II shopping arcade, this twinkling tree adorned with Swarovski crystals is a real showstopper. Nearby, there’s a Selfie Wall corner with an Interactive Mirror featuring festive filters – so go ahead and post aplenty.

Claridge’s, London

We are so enjoying all your photos of our Claridge’s Christmas Tree 2017 thanks for this @tmnikonian #KarlLagerfeld #claridgeschristmastree #feelingfestive #christmas #claridges 🌲🌲🌲 A post shared by Claridge's (@claridgeshotel) on Dec 5, 2017 at 11:54pm PST

Fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld is far from a traditionalist, so it’s no great surprise his Christmas creation for London’s Claridge’s hotel inverts the norm. His upside-down tree has roots inspired by stalactites, while Icelandic rugs set below the installation are meant to mimic a recent snowfall.

© Press Association 2017