Prepare to be dazzled by the world's best Christmas tree displays

7th Dec 17 | Lifestyle

Tinsel and baubles are so yesteryear...

587f1ac7-0f3a-452e-973b-1c1820ba4e44

The countdown has begun. Christmas trees are up.

Every year, competition mounts for the world’s best dressed spruce – and 2017’s selection is bigger, bolder and glitzier than ever before.

With only a few weeks to appreciate these branching beauties, get out and admire some of our favourite firs on show.

The Connaught Hotel, London

She once famously included names of all the people she’d slept with on a tent, but thankfully, artist Tracey Emin has been less revealing with her tree for this smart London property. Illuminated with purple lights, her words form a poem encouraging us all to smile, because it doesn’t cost a thing.

Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi

This five-star hotel was once the proud owner of the world’s most expensive Christmas tree – a 40ft monster costing $11 million. The lights for this year’s creation will be flicked on tonight – and not a penny has been spared.

Rockefeller Center, New York

What an incredible night! A special thank-you to last night’s performers and everyone who celebrated with us on the Plaza.

A post shared by Rockefeller Center (@rockcenternyc) on

An institution in the Big Apple, the Rockefeller Center erected it’s 85th tree this year. More than half a million people pass by the towering glory each day, making it one of the world’s most iconic Christmas decorations.

Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, Milan

Christmas mood🎄#milan #santambrogio #christmas #instagram #winter #photooftheday #decoration #swarovski #instagood

A post shared by Angelisa Borzellino (@angeborzi) on

Dominating Milan’s Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II shopping arcade, this twinkling tree adorned with Swarovski crystals is a real showstopper. Nearby, there’s a Selfie Wall corner with an Interactive Mirror featuring festive filters – so go ahead and post aplenty.

Claridge’s, London

Fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld is far from a traditionalist, so it’s no great surprise his Christmas creation for London’s Claridge’s hotel inverts the norm. His upside-down tree has roots inspired by stalactites, while Icelandic rugs set below the installation are meant to mimic a recent snowfall.

© Press Association 2017

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Irish health experts issue URGENT warning after arsenic and lead found in counterfeit make-up products

Irish health experts issue URGENT warning after arsenic and lead found in counterfeit make-up products
Met Eireann have issued ANOTHER weather warning

Met Eireann have issued ANOTHER weather warning
Met Eireann issue NEW status yellow snow-ice WARNING

Met Eireann issue NEW status yellow snow-ice WARNING

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

The REAL reason why Iain Lee entered the jungle is absolutely heartbreaking

The REAL reason why Iain Lee entered the jungle is absolutely heartbreaking
Argos Ireland issue URGENT product recall due to possible 'burn risk for users'

Argos Ireland issue URGENT product recall due to possible 'burn risk for users'
Highly CONTAGIOUS childrens viral infection sweeping Irish hospitals

Highly CONTAGIOUS childrens viral infection sweeping Irish hospitals
Irish blogger Suzanne Jackson announces some VERY exciting news

Irish blogger Suzanne Jackson announces some VERY exciting news