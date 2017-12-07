The LA haunts Meghan will miss most when she moves to England

Saying goodbye to these hang-outs will be hard for the soon-to-be princess.

As Meghan Markle makes plans to become a UK citizen, a new life beckons on this side of the Atlantic. Sure, marrying a prince is a good reason to up sticks and cross the water, but there are a few things about her old LA lifestyle she’ll be sorry to leave behind.

If you want to retrace the glass-slipper footsteps of a future princess (and potentially imbibe some of her style), visit Meghan’s top treasured haunts…

Get a figure fit for a princess

Where: Pilates Platinum

Thanks for the pretty blooms @pilatesplatinum 💕 You know me so well, my sweet Heather #peonies A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Nov 22, 2016 at 12:04pm PST

“Pilates Platinum is hands down the best thing you could do for your body,” gushes Meghan on their website. “There are so many workouts that you try out once and never go back to; Heather’s studio is the complete opposite. You keep coming back for several reasons. First off, your body changes immediately – give it two classes and you will see a difference; second, Heather is amazing — as an instructor, as a friend, she is inspiring in every way; lastly, the people in class are cool, unpretentious, and motivating – and that is a testament to Heather’s energy.

“The environment in her studio makes you feel pumped up when you walk in — and you leave feeling (and looking) even better – trust me, the results are incredible. My only fear in writing this testimonial is that the secret will get out — it’s the best workout in town. Shhh!”

Eat a (soon-to-be) royal banquet

Where: Sugarfish

Although she loves to workout, Meghan doesn’t hold back on food. She often posts pictures of her meals on Instagram and is particularly fond of sushi. One of her favourite spots is this classy chain with outposts all over town. Chef Nozawa, the culinary brains behind the outfit, is famous for his meticulous attention to detail and insistence on serving sushi rolls with warm rice. With set lunch meals from $19 (£14), even non-royals can afford to splash out.

Dream of fame and fortune

Where: Sony Pictures Studio

Bitten by the acting bug at an early age, Meghan spent hours hanging out on the set of sitcom Married… With Children, where her father worked as part of the technical crew. Daily tours operate from Monday to Friday, with tickets from $45 (£34).

Snack like a superstar

Where: Fresh Corn Grill

🌮🌮🌮 @foodstagram_lm A post shared by Fresh Corn Grill LA (@freshcorngrill) on Jun 26, 2017 at 10:10pm PDT



“I’m a California girl… I was conditioned to like Baja-style food from the womb,” Meghan revealed in an interview with the website Today.

“If you ever find yourself in LA, go to Fresh Corn Grill and order salmon tacos. It sounds a little strange at first, but trust me, they are insanely good! I dream about those tacos, and they are not paying me to say that!”

© Press Association 2017