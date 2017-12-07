Quorn is changing its ways after uproar over its cheekily deceptive packaging

Up until now, sausage roll fans who thought they were getting 12 portions have been in for a surprise.

When you buy a 12-pack of any type of food, you’d understandably expect to find 12 servings of whatever is inside.

Imagine your dismay if you bought a 12-pack of sausages rolls, only to find three in there. This has been the sad reality for fans of Quorn sausage rolls.

Twitter user Dan Douglas picked up a supposed 12-pack of sausage rolls and upon reading the fine print, discovered a label specifying they were: “12 mini rolls when cut into 4’s.”

have u ever seen anything so brazen pic.twitter.com/WYqW3UsEK3 — Dan Douglas (@dandouglas) December 2, 2017

Dan posted this tweet on the weekend, and it quickly went viral with people sharing his outrage.

What?!!! How can they get away with that? — Chris McKillop (@atscmc) December 3, 2017

When u open the packet and can't find the other 9 rolls pic.twitter.com/GcyEHmkonw — SON OF ABRAHAM 🎄 (@PooPooPoster) December 3, 2017

Others stepped in to give alternative suggestions as to what the small print could say.

One large one if you hold them all together whilst eating them — Hannah (@booshannah9) December 2, 2017

Bet it could be a 24 pack of you actually put effort into this. — Emperor Bob (@wdwvacationdad) December 3, 2017

The furore hasn’t fallen on deaf ears, with Quorn announcing it will change its sausage rolls packaging in the New Year.

@dandouglas Hi Dan. Here at Quorn, we like to think of ourselves as honest and humble, not brazen or confusing. As a result, we’re going to be changing our Quorn Sausage Rolls packaging in the New Year. — Quorn Foods UK (@QuornFoods) December 5, 2017

And that, folks, is the power of the internet – sausage rolls now have justice, thanks to just one tweet.

© Press Association 2017