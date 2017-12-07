Coming home for Christmas: Perfect pressies and stocking-fillers for decor divas

Coming home for Christmas: Perfect pressies and stocking-fillers for decor divas7th Dec 17 | Lifestyle
These 13 gorgeous gift ideas are all £90 or less.
Know somebody who’s bound to be dreaming of a kitsch Christmas? Or who’d love nothing more than unwrapping some hotel-style homewares or glitzy decos on December 25?
You’re in luck – because with interiors and home style more popular than ever, and the shops full of trinkets and treasures to please a range of tastes and budgets, choosing gifts for stylish homebodies has never been easier.
We’ve sneaked into Santa’s grotto and pulled out a few of our festive favourites to help style up their space (or yours!)…
1. Harris ‘Never Buy Another’ Personalized Paint Brush, from £8, harrisneverbuyanother.co.uk
2. Devonshire Rose Set of 2 Tea Towels, £13, Cath Kidston
3. Feather Cheese Knives, Set of 3, currently reduced to £17 from £35, Laura Ashley
4. Rosanna Glasses Trinket Tray, £18, John Lewis
5. Magpie Birds Spoonbill Espresso Set, £18, John Lewis
6. IPhone Framing App, with frames available black, grey or white and three size options to display a single, four or nine images, from £25, frameclub.co.uk
7. Copper Casserole Tri Ply (20cm), 10 year guarantee and oven safe, £28, Wilko
8. Pineapple Cocktail Shaker, £34, Oliver Bonas
9. A by Amara Changing Sequin Cushion (40 x 40cm), Black/Gold, £40, Amara.com
10. Quail Large Pug Vase, £55, Liberty London
11. M&S Collection Pom-Pom Throw, £69, Marks & Spencer
12. Pols Potten Mixed Cuttings Champagne Glass Set of 6, £88, Amara.com
13. Black Stag Head Wall Plaque, £89.99, Very.co.uk
