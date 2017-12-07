Coming home for Christmas: Perfect pressies and stocking-fillers for decor divas

7th Dec 17 | Lifestyle

These 13 gorgeous gift ideas are all £90 or less.

dfd12144-473a-4ad8-91b4-50095c974088

Know somebody who’s bound to be dreaming of a kitsch Christmas? Or who’d love nothing more than unwrapping some hotel-style homewares or glitzy decos on December 25?

You’re in luck – because with interiors and home style more popular than ever, and the shops full of trinkets and treasures to please a range of tastes and budgets, choosing gifts for stylish homebodies has never been easier.

We’ve sneaked into Santa’s grotto and pulled out a few of our festive favourites to help style up their space (or yours!)…

1. Harris ‘Never Buy Another’ Personalized Paint Brush, from £8, harrisneverbuyanother.co.uk

Harris personalized paint brush (Harris/PA)
(Harris/PA)


2. Devonshire Rose Set of 2 Tea Towels, £13, Cath Kidston

Devonshire Rose set of tea towels, Cath Kidston (Cath Kidston/PA)
(Cath Kidston/PA)

3. Feather Cheese Knives, Set of 3, currently reduced to £17 from £35, Laura Ashley

Feather cheese knives, Laura Ashley (Laura Ashley/PA)
(Laura Ashley/PA)

 

4. Rosanna Glasses Trinket Tray, £18, John Lewis

Rosanna Glasses trinket tray, John Lewis (John Lewis/PA)
(John Lewis/PA)

5. Magpie Birds Spoonbill Espresso Set, £18, John Lewis

Magpie Birds espresso set, John Lewis (John Lewis/PA)
(John Lewis/PA)

6. IPhone Framing App, with frames available black, grey or white and three size options to display a single, four or nine images, from £25, frameclub.co.uk

iPhone Framing App, Frame Club (Frame Club/PA)
(Frame Club/PA)

7. Copper Casserole Tri Ply (20cm), 10 year guarantee and oven safe, £28, Wilko

Copper casserole tri ply, Wilko (Wilko/PA)
(Wilko/PA)

8. Pineapple Cocktail Shaker, £34, Oliver Bonas

Pinapple cocktail shaker, Oliver Bonas (Oliver Bonas/PA)
(Oliver Bonas/PA)

 

9. A by Amara Changing Sequin Cushion (40 x 40cm), Black/Gold, £40, Amara.com

A by Amara sequin cushion, Amara (Amara/PA)
(Amara/PA)

 

10. Quail Large Pug Vase, £55, Liberty London

Pug stoneware ceramic vase, Liberty London (Liberty London/PA)
(Liberty London/PA)

11. M&S Collection Pom-Pom Throw, £69, Marks & Spencer

M&S Collection pom-pom throw (Marks & Spencer/PA)
(Marks & Spencer/PA)


12. Pols Potten Mixed Cuttings Champagne Glass Set of 6, £88, Amara.com

Pols Potten champagne glasses, 6, Amara
(Amara/PA)

13. Black Stag Head Wall Plaque, £89.99, Very.co.uk

Black stag head, Very
(Very/PA)

