Coming home for Christmas: Perfect pressies and stocking-fillers for decor divas

These 13 gorgeous gift ideas are all £90 or less.

Know somebody who’s bound to be dreaming of a kitsch Christmas? Or who’d love nothing more than unwrapping some hotel-style homewares or glitzy decos on December 25?

You’re in luck – because with interiors and home style more popular than ever, and the shops full of trinkets and treasures to please a range of tastes and budgets, choosing gifts for stylish homebodies has never been easier.

We’ve sneaked into Santa’s grotto and pulled out a few of our festive favourites to help style up their space (or yours!)…

1. Harris ‘Never Buy Another’ Personalized Paint Brush, from £8, harrisneverbuyanother.co.uk

(Harris/PA)



2. Devonshire Rose Set of 2 Tea Towels, £13, Cath Kidston

(Cath Kidston/PA)

3. Feather Cheese Knives, Set of 3, currently reduced to £17 from £35, Laura Ashley

(Laura Ashley/PA)

4. Rosanna Glasses Trinket Tray, £18, John Lewis

(John Lewis/PA)

5. Magpie Birds Spoonbill Espresso Set, £18, John Lewis

(John Lewis/PA)

6. IPhone Framing App, with frames available black, grey or white and three size options to display a single, four or nine images, from £25, frameclub.co.uk

(Frame Club/PA)

7. Copper Casserole Tri Ply (20cm), 10 year guarantee and oven safe, £28, Wilko

(Wilko/PA)

8. Pineapple Cocktail Shaker, £34, Oliver Bonas

(Oliver Bonas/PA)

9. A by Amara Changing Sequin Cushion (40 x 40cm), Black/Gold, £40, Amara.com

(Amara/PA)

10. Quail Large Pug Vase, £55, Liberty London

(Liberty London/PA)

11. M&S Collection Pom-Pom Throw, £69, Marks & Spencer

(Marks & Spencer/PA)



12. Pols Potten Mixed Cuttings Champagne Glass Set of 6, £88, Amara.com

(Amara/PA)

13. Black Stag Head Wall Plaque, £89.99, Very.co.uk

(Very/PA)

