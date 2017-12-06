How to make Marcus Wareing's plum clafoutis

Michelin-starred chef Marcus Wareing likens clafoutis “to a sweet version of a Yorkshire pudding – but don’t tell the French!”

This recipe can be adapted depending on what fruit you have available; cherries, apricots and blackberries also work really well – just make sure that whatever fruit you use, they’re very ripe.

Ingredients:

(Serves 4)

50g butter, plus extra for greasing

4tbsp demerara sugar

6 ripe plums, halved and stones removed

150ml double cream

150ml milk

Seeds from 1 vanilla pod

Grated zest of 1 lemon

2 eggs

45g caster sugar

45g plain flour

1 tbsp icing sugar, for dusting

ice cream, to serve

(Jonathan Gregson/PA)



Method:

1. Lightly grease four 12–13cm ovenproof blini pans or ramekins with butter. Preheat the oven to 180°C/160°C fan/gas 4.

2. Put the demerara sugar in a small heavy-based saucepan or frying pan. Place over a medium heat and leave to melt and caramelise to a deep golden colour, swirling the pan occasionally (do not stir) to get even caramelisation – this will take five to eight minutes. Add the butter, whisk well and simmer for one to two minutes until well combined.

3. Pour a quarter of the caramel into each blini pan or ramekin then quickly, while the caramel is still hot, place three plum halves, cut side down, into the caramel.

4. Put the cream, milk, vanilla seeds and lemon zest in a small saucepan and gently bring to the boil. Remove from the heat.

5. In a deep bowl, whisk together the eggs and sugar. Whisk in the flour, then gradually add the hot milk and cream, whisking continuously.

6. Pour the batter over the plums in each pan or ramekin then place in the oven for around 15 minutes, until golden and cooked through. Remove from the oven, dust with icing sugar and serve immediately with your favourite ice cream.

1500 copies signed and ready for distribution 2nd November launch, my new cook book New Classics A post shared by Marcus Wareing (@marcuswareing) on Oct 24, 2017 at 3:47am PDT

New Classics: Inspiring And Delicious Recipes To Transform Your Home Cooking by Marcus Wareing, photography by Jonathan Gregson, is published by HarperCollins, priced £20. Available now.

