10 top Christmas gift ideas for women who love fitness

The temperatures may have plummeted to icy depths, but that won’t stop the gym-loving ladies in your life from attempting to out-sprint their PB when January rolls around. If she loves to break a sweat, don’t ‘surprise’ her with the same old slippers and perfume this Christmas – help her keep on top of her game with some super new kit for the coming season.

Whether you’re shopping for a fitness newbie or a seasoned endorphin junkie, we’ve got all bases covered with these top picks…



1. Fitbit Alta HR, £109 (Currys)

(Fitbit/PA)

There are a dizzying number of wearables out there, so it can be confusing to know where to invest your cash. Fitbit’s latest arm candy is a safe place to start. Perfect for both amateurs and athletes, it monitors your heart rate, tracks your sleep and prods you with reminders to keep moving throughout the day.

2. Sweaty Betty Luxe Gym Bag, £95 (sweatybetty.com)

(Sweaty Betty/PA)

A gym bag is for life, not just for Christmas, and this one will see her through plenty of tough gym sessions to come. The stylish, lightweight design means it can easily be taken from workout to work, with separate zip pockets to stow away wet kit. The best bit? Clever straps at the bottom, so you can secure on your yoga mat before hitting the studio. Easy-breezy.

3. Varley Runyon Noir Marble Bra, £50 (varley.com)

(Varley/PA)

Gone are the days of unsightly sports bras. This one from Varley is comfortable, stylish and has subtle mesh panelling to keep her cool during intense workouts. The trend-ticking marble print is just an added bonus.

4. Adidas UltraBOOST Laceless Running Shoes, £159.95 (adidas.com)

(Adidas/PA)

Going for a run just got easier with Adidas’ new laceless running shoe. The sock-like fit of these super-lightweight trainers hugs the foot so that it moves in harmony with your stride, whether you’re doing a sprint finish at a marathon or simply jogging to the shop. They’ll also make a great addition to any athleisure wardrobe. Slip in and fly.

5. GHD Air Nocturne Hairdryer, £99 (ghdhair.com)

(GHD/PA)

There’s nothing worse than leaving the gym with frazzled tresses. Banish bad hair days with GHD’s hair dryer – a portable hair saviour that features ionic technology to minimise flyaways. Better yet, it’s easy to throw in a gym bag and take on-the-go.

6. Manduka Prolite Yoga Mat, £60 (yogamatters.com)

(Manduka/PA)

No yogi’s gym kit is complete without a good quality yoga mat, and there’ll be no embarrassing slips during a headstand with this one. Made from a lightweight, high-density material, this easy-to-carry mat has excellent grip, whether you intend to use it for a few light stretches, or a full-power yoga workout.

7. Lumos Bike Helmet, £159 (uk.lumoshelmet.co)

(Lumos/PA)

Stay safe on night-time cycles with this clever bicycle helmet, which keeps cyclists visible on the roads. Ideal for urban commutes, it has integrated headlights, an automatic brake light and remote-controlled turn signals.

8. Puma Running NightCat Protect Top, £90 (puma.com)

(Puma/PA)

Come rain or shine, this outer layer will be her best friend on winter runs. It’s wind and waterproof with a scuba hood, to keep you dry when the British weather predictably takes a turn. Reflective inserts on the sleeves ensure you’ll be safely seen after the sun sets.

9. Masterlock Smart Padlock, £69.99 (for stockists, see masterlock.eu/where-to-buy)

(Masterlock/PA)

The genius of this padlock is that it’s secured via Bluetooth using a smartphone app, meaning gym bunnies won’t have to mess with fiddly keys and remembering long code combinations after their workouts. Simply open the app and hit unlock to access your locker.



10. Lululemon In Movement ⅞ Tight, £88 (lululemon.co.uk)

(Lululemon/PA)

Much like an LBD, every woman should have a good pair of yoga leggings in her wardrobe. This flattering pair from Lululemon come in a cheery festive hue and fit to the body like a second skin. The sweat-wicking fabric means you can take on the most fiery of Bikram sessions and still emerge (relatively) dry.

