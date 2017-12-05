This incredible art installation in Sydney makes ingenious use of old wooden escalators

5th Dec 17 | Lifestyle

The artwork is a thoughtful nod to history.

63b7be27-71ef-4c79-9671-fbb5a02d58e6

Escalators are an everyday part of life if you commute to work, but they weren’t always the sleek metal constructions we see today.

In fact, back in the day, escalators used to be made of wood, and those timber versions are making a comeback at this train station in Sydney.

Escalator installation
(Transport NSW/PA)

No, modern escalators aren’t being replaced with wooden ones. Instead they’re being worked into a new art installation at Wynyard Station.

Escalator installation
(Transport NSW/PA)

The artwork was created by artist Christ Fox and is called Interloop. It features 244 treads and four combs from historic wooden escalators that used to be in use at Wynyard Station, and are amongst the last of their kind in the world.

Escalator installation
(Transport NSW/PA)

This is what the wooden escalators looked like back when they were in use.

The installation comes as part of a new upgrade of the station, but people have been absolutely loving the station’s nod to history.

As travellers go down the modern escalators, they can see the historic ones hanging above, and also see what they looked like, with pictures from the 1940s dotted about.

© Press Association 2017

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Loose Women studio EVACUATED just as the show goes to air

Loose Women studio EVACUATED just as the show goes to air
Brrrr-ace yourself for this week's weather forecast

Brrrr-ace yourself for this week's weather forecast
This brand new Penneys product is set to be the ULTIMATE phenomenon this Christmas

This brand new Penneys product is set to be the ULTIMATE phenomenon this Christmas

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Corrie star Kym Marsh reveals emergency dash to hospital with terrified daughter

Corrie star Kym Marsh reveals emergency dash to hospital with terrified daughter
Met Éireann issue weather warning for SEVEN counties ahead of Storm Caroline

Met Éireann issue weather warning for SEVEN counties ahead of Storm Caroline

I'm A Celebrity's Jamie Lomas 'has no idea' daughter Polly was rushed to hospital

I'm A Celebrity's Jamie Lomas 'has no idea' daughter Polly was rushed to hospital

Dublin Fire Brigade issue SERIOUS safety warning to Irish homeowners

Dublin Fire Brigade issue SERIOUS safety warning to Irish homeowners