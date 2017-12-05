Video: How to make a Christmas cocktail to kick off the festive season

There are some things you only eat and drink in December – mince pies, chocolate before breakfast and eggnog. The traditional recipe calls for bourbon, raw eggs and lots of cream, but if that sounds too rich for you, we have an alternative that might tempt eggnog skeptics.

Maker’s Mark is a sweet, balanced bourbon whisky with aromas of caramel, and vanilla, so it complements the silky smooth milk in this eggnog-inspired cocktail.

To create Maker’s Milk Punch you’ll need 50ml of Maker’s Milk bourbon, milk, cream, vanilla-infused sugar syrup, ice and nutmeg to make it extra Christmassy.

