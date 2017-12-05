Scarlett Moffatt's top 5 dating tips

The Streemate star and former Jungle Queen shares her insights on dating success.

As the new presenter of the recently rebooted Streetmate – the matchmaking show that sets up singletons, literally by pairing them up on the UK’s streets – Scarlett Moffatt knows a thing or two about dating.

She follows in the footsteps of original presenter Davina McCall, who helped random singles find romance back when the series first aired.

But don’t expect Scarlett’s approach to dating to be the same as Davina’s was in the Nineties. This is 2017 – the era of smartphones and Snapchat, so dating is a whole different kettle of fish.

Here are Scarlett’s top 5 dating tips to help you on the road to true love. Or at the very least, on the way to getting some good dates…

1. Be yourself

Scarlett isn’t exactly one to hide her true self, and she doesn’t think you should, either. “Always be yourself!” the 27-year-old proclaims proudly.

One of Scarlett’s favourite sayings, which she always tells her 11-year-old sister Ava, is: “Be a Froot Loop in a bowl of Cheerios.” It’s a mantra she believes people should apply to every aspect of life, whether it’s dating or anything else.

2. Don’t tell lies

And following on from always being yourself – don’t be tempted to tell porkies in your quest to impress. “Never tell lies,” she says. “Because then you don’t have to remember anything, and you avoid getting in a fight!”

Pretty solid advice from Scarlett, who’s obviously all about the easy life.

3. Pick a safe first date

Scarlett’s ideal first date is one that a lot of people aren’t so keen on, but for her, a cinema trip is where it’s at.

“If you’re a nervous person like me, go to the cinema,” she explains. “I know people think it’s a bad date, but hear me out: You can chat on the way there, then you’re watching the film, and after, if you don’t have a lot in common, you can talk about the film on the way home.”

For Scarlett, it’s all about taking the potential awkwardness out of dating, and this date set-up also means you can suss the other person out. “If they don’t laugh at the bits you’re laughing at, then you know you haven’t got the same sense of humour,” she says. “And if they share the pick ‘n’ mix, you know they’re a keeper.” As we all know, pick ‘n’ mix sharing = true love.

4. Forget your ‘dream’ partner

When doing Streetmate, a major thing Scarlett found was that people often had a set idea of who they wanted to date. This meant they became so preoccupied with box-ticking that they could often shut themselves off to a potential partner – just because they don’t quite live up to their preconceived expectations.

“Get the image of the perfect person out of your head, because they probably don’t exist,” Scarlett says matter-of-factly. Instead, open yourself up to unexpected opportunities, she suggests, and you never know who you might find.

5. Compromise

It’s not just finding the perfect partner that’s tricky, but getting beyond the first date.

Scarlett says: “Dating is all about compromise. You can’t have everything – if you hate something they do, just remember that it’s fine because they’ve got lots of lovely bits as well.”

