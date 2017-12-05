How to eat your way to better hair this party season

Despairing over flat, frizzy, lifeless locks? These food tips will keep your mane on top form this Christmas.

The festive season is not without its stresses: Christmas shopping without blowing your entire budget on self-gifting, facing a whole week of arguing with the in-laws and attempting to get through the entire period without forgoing all diet and exercise regimes.

But the biggest conundrum is how to look vaguely human with a packed diary of events that leaves you looking worse for wear before you’ve even gotten round to tucking into your Christmas dinner.

High contrast 🤩 A post shared by Laci Nicole (@laci.matteson) on Dec 3, 2017 at 10:43am PST

A crucial place to start is your hair. A shiny mane can hide a multitude of sins, making even the most party-weary among us look put together. It’s also an outward sign of inward health, meaning the best way to give your locks a boost during party season is by eating a nutrient-rich diet.

Here are a few key foods for strong and supple strands this season.

Carrots

Latest harvest of organic carrots 🥕 2017…#autumn#harvest#surrey#organicallygrown#carrots#carrotsticks#healthyeating#healthysnack#kidslunch#growyourown#ilovegardening#vegetarianfood#carrotsoup#carrotcake# A post shared by laeta_vitae (@laeta_vitae) on Dec 4, 2017 at 3:57am PST

Sporting unsightly flakes? Ditch the anti-dandruff shampoo and try eating carrots instead. The potent power behind this veggie’s orange hue is beta-carotene, a provitamin that is converted into vitamin A in the body. This nutrient is vital for the production of sebum, the oily substance created by the sebaceous glands, that acts like a natural conditioner, promoting a healthy and flake-free scalp.

Spinach

Good source of iron: spinach (Thinkstock/PA)

Popeye’s favourite food doesn’t just give you bulging muscles, it can also keep your hair looking salon-worthy. It’s all thanks to iron, which feeds the hair at follicle level (having low levels can be a major cause of hair loss). As well as spinach, you could try packing more iron-rich red meat, fish, lentils and kale into your diet for a double dose.

Chicken

Andhra style #sundaylunch. And that means spicy and gongura/sorrel leaves for sure. Gingery Chicken fry with gongura rasam and rice was our comfort lunch. A post shared by Asha Shiv (@foodfashionparty) on Dec 3, 2017 at 3:09pm PST

Rich, strong, glossy hair requires one key player: protein. Your hair shaft is made up largely of keratin, which is a special type of protein rich in sulphur. The first sign you’re not getting enough protein in your diet is damaged, tired and brittle hair. Augment your intake with protein-rich foods like chicken, turkey, fish and eggs. If you’re vegetarian or vegan, you can opt for alternative sources, such as legumes and nuts.

Salmon

Salmon helps to maintain shine (Thinkstock/PA)

Fatty acids in fish like salmon help to promote hair growth, as well as add shine and elasticity to hair. The essential vitamin in salmon, omega-3, can prevent a dry and itchy scalp and can even help to reverse hair loss. Since the body is unable to create omega-3 independently, we have to obtain these essential nutrients through foods. If you’re not a fan of fish, you could always try plant sources like avocado, pumpkin seeds and walnuts.

Blueberries

Not just a tasty topping on porridge, blueberries are a pretty useful source of vitamin C, which helps build collagen to maintain hair strength. This vital vitamin also plays a necessary role in absorbing iron which, as mentioned earlier, stops your hair from shedding into your shower and clogging up your plughole. As experts say, your hair is a garden – the stronger the roots, the better the foliage.

