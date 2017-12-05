Ask a counsellor: I'm worried my husband is cheating on me - should I confront him?

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine offers her advice to a woman who fears her partner is being unfaithful.

The problem…

“I’ve been married for 11 years and, on the surface, everything seems fine.

I’ll admit we’re not as close as we once were, but we’re happy in each other’s company and we go out together a lot. So why do I feel like my husband is having an affair and about to leave me any day now?

There’s nothing to suggest he is having an affair, but I just can’t shake the feeling that he’s seeing someone else. I check through his pockets when I do the washing and last week, I managed to go through his emails when he left his tablet logged on.

I didn’t find anything, but I still feel so worried. I feel that it’s only a matter of time before I just accuse him and get it over with.

Would this be such a bad thing?”

Fiona says…

“Accusing him of cheating might go one of two ways.

On the positive side, it might give him an insight into how you’re feeling and explain some of your recent actions; he might then be able to give you the reassurance that you need.

On the negative side, he might take it the wrong way and you could end up damaging what is, probably, a good marriage.

Nothing in his behaviour points to an affair, so do you really want to take the risk of bringing it up without solid proof?

I know you have doubts and worries, but is it possible that these stem from your own feelings of insecurity, and it’s these feelings that are causing you to jump to the wrong conclusion?

It’s not uncommon for couples in long-term relationships to be less demonstrative in their love for each other.

This can often lead to one (or both) of them feeling like they’re being taken for granted.

Making unfounded accusations is not the way to resolve this.

I think it would be better to share your worries that you don’t seem to be as close as you used to be.

Hopefully, this will open a dialogue, reassure you, and enable you both to work at becoming closer.

If you find that you still have doubts, I think you could benefit from chatting with a Relate counsellor (relate.org.uk). Either through an online chat service, by phone or face-to-face, their trained counsellors can help you to resolve these problems.

11 years is a long time to be together. To risk losing what you have without working at resolving matters would be a real shame.

Your own self-worth may be behind these fears, rather than any infidelity on your husband’s part. If this is the case, I think you should take some time to boost your own confidence.

Why not take up doing something you really enjoy? It might start small, but if you could grow it to a passion, you might find you’d feel better about yourself and these fears would go away.

Readers in Scotland can contact Relationships Scotland (relationships-scotland.org.uk).”

