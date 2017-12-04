Co-op is selling food past its best before date: Here's how to judge when something is really off

The supermarket is trying to cut down on food waste.

There’s no denying that food waste is a huge problem. In the UK alone, we throw away seven million tonnes of food and drink a year, costing us an average of £500 per household.

Supermarket chain Co-op is stepping in to do something about this, and is starting to sell food that is past its ‘best before’ date for just 10p.

There are so many things we can do to reduce our #foodwaste! Using leftovers to make delicious meals is just one of them. #ZeroHunger pic.twitter.com/ozxICB50p0 — FAOKnowledge (@FAOKnowledge) November 30, 2017

Shoppers at 125 of the stores will be able to pick up the perfectly edible items from today, as part of a campaign to reduce Co-op’s environmental impact.

Co-op will be selling foods that have ‘best before’ dates rather than ‘use by’ dates. According to the Food Standards Agency, the ‘best before’ date is about quality, not safety, and food is safe to eat after this, but may be past its prime.

But how can you really know when something is off? Here are some handy tips to help you…

1. Bad smells

If your food smells bad or rancid, chances are, it’s not safe to eat – particularly if it’s something like meat or dairy.

However, the sniff test isn’t foolproof. Something smelling fine doesn’t necessarily mean it’s safe to eat – you’ll have to keep an eye out for other signs as well.

2. Slimy films

This tip applies to both vegetables and meats – if your food has developed a slimy film, it means that spoilage bacteria has started developing on the surface.

3. Mould

This one’s a bit of a no-brainer – if your food has mould on it, don’t have it for lunch.

However, don’t apply this rule to certain types of cheese, some of which are actually meant to be mouldy.

4. Texture changes

Particularly for fresh fruit and vegetables, their texture changes if they have spoiled.

The same goes for milk, which as most of us know, develops a hideous lumpy texture when it goes off.

5. Tins change shape

(Thinkstock/PA)

Canned goods are often seen as the safest bets, but it’s worth mentioning that they too can go off.

Things to watch out for are signs that the tin has been tampered with, allowing air and bacteria inside. This could cause the tin to swell up, so avoid ones that haven’t kept their shape or are dented in any way.

6. Colour changes

Food tends to change colour when exposed to air, and this could mean that bacteria has found its way onto it.

Things to watch out for are breads turning yellow and green foods turning darker. This rule is more useful when considering fruits and veg, because it’s more normal for meat to change colour with age.

7. Ice crystals

(Yui Mok/PA)

This tip applies to frozen food – if they have ice crystals on the outside, this is likely because water has leaked out of the food and frozen on the outside. If this is the case, it’s likely they’re no longer good to eat.

© Press Association 2017