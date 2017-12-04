This incredible house in Japan has floor-to-ceiling bookshelves that are earthquake-proof

When designing your dream home, chances are you’d want to include a massive floor-to-ceiling bookshelf. Who wouldn’t want that much space for their favourite tomes?

You wanna know how I know I have grown older? I’m no longer dreaming of having a man cave full of video games and movies. I’m dreaming of having an office with wall to wall floor to ceiling bookshelves full of books.

Now, Japanese architecture firm Shinsuke Fujii is making that dream a pretty spectacular reality. This house in Yokohama, Japan has a much-coveted floor-to-ceiling bookshelf, that is even more practical than you might think.

(Shinsuke Fujii/PA)

Instead of being built straight up and down like a traditional bookcase, this one is built diagonally. Not only does it look unique and interesting, it’s also ingenious on multiple levels.

The incline means the bookshelf can be climbed without a ladder, so books on the highest shelves can be removed much more easily than from a traditional bookshelf. The diagonal positioning of the shelves also serves to expand the room and make it seem bigger – particularly handy as it’s in a fairly small space.

(Shinsuke Fujii/PA)

Most impressively, the diagonal build also ensures the shelves won’t collapse and spill books everywhere if there’s an earthquake, handy, as Yokohama City is no stranger to earthquakes – there have been two small ones in the last week for instance.

As for the rest of the house? Emphasis is on minimalism and saving space. If the huge bookshelf didn’t already make you want to move, the chic sofas and wood panelling sure will.

(Shinsuke Fujii/PA)

The bookshelf might be an architectural triumph, but one thing it can’t do is the dusting – you’d unfortunately have to handle that yourself.

